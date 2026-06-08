Engr Nneamaka Grace Ekechukwu , inaugurates as 2nd Chairman APWENVI in Lagos

R-L… Immediate past Chairman, Association of Professional Women Engineers of Nigerian Victoria Island Chapter, Engr Comfort Afella: introducing the New Chairman, Engr Nneamaka Grace Ekechukwu: her husband, Esu Paschal Ekechukwu, daughter Oluchi Ekechukwu, during the inauguration/ Public lecture of the 2nd Chairman of (APWEN) Victoria Island Chapter & Swearing -in of Executive Committee Members held in Lagos on 6/6/ 2026…PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

L- r …The 2nd Chairman, ( APWENVI) Engr Nneamaka Grace Ekechukwu: President, (APWEN), Engr. Chinyere Nnenna Igwegbe: Immediate past Chairman (APWENVI) Engr. Comfort Afella: founding president of APWEN, Engr Olutunmbi Maduka, Engr Obianuju Okwusogu.

L-r …General Secretary, Association of Professional Women Engineers of Nigerian Victoria Island Chapter, Engr Joan Nweke: Nigeria Society of Engineers Victoria Island branch chairman.Engr Babatunde James, immediate past Chairman, (APWEN VI).Engr Comfor Afella: Vice Chairman ( APWEN VI) Engr.Favour Olatunji.

L-r. ..Vice President of ( APWEN) Engr. Laolu Adedapo-Aisida: Engr Fatimoh Opeloyeru and Engr Abdulsalm Nurah Tolulope.

L-r… Representative of the chairman of the occasion, his Son.Mr Ebitu Ukiwe, guest Speaker, Engr Olufunmilayo Kadri: Esu Pascal Ekechukwu his wife, Engr Nneamaka Grace Ekechukwu: representative of the keynote speaker, AVP Contracting Value Assurance.Heirs Energies Limited, Mrs Efusumbo Dosunmu.

L-r …Branch Chairman NSE.Lekki branch , Engr Olufemi Dare, Esu Pascal Ekechukwu, his wife Engr Nneamaka Grace Ekechukwu, Engr Rohit Lamba and Engr Shola Adeniran.

R-L… Chairman, Association of Professional Women Engineers of Nigerian Victoria Island Chapter, Engr Nneamaka Grace Ekechukwu, administering the oath of office to the executive. during the inauguration/ Public lecture of the 2nd Chairman of (APWEN) Victoria Island Chapter & Swearing -in of Executive Committee Members held in Lagos on 6/6/ 2026…PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

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