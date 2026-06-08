Enang urges ambassadors-designate to deepen knowledge of Nigeria’s economic policies

CHIDIMMA UCHEGBU, Abuja

Ambassador-designate to Germany, Senator Ita Enang, has advised his colleagues to engage with the Federal Ministry of Budget and Economic Planning for a deeper understanding of the country’s economic and development priorities.

This, he said, would deepen their understanding of the country’s developmental needs and attract appropriate collaboration with their assigned countries.

Enang spoke in Abuja at the weekend during a courtesy visit to the Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Senator Abubakar Bagudu and the Minister of State, Dr Doris Uzoka-Anite.

“Similar engagements by other ambassadors-designate and diplomatic representatives before their deployment to missions worldwide will provide valuable insights into Nigeria’s policy priorities and development aspirations,” he said.

He expressed his appreciation to President Bola Tinubu for the confidence placed in him by appointing him Nigeria’s Ambassador-Designate to Germany, noting that the briefing was part of a presidential directive requiring ambassadors-designate to engage with relevant government institutions and to acquire the necessary knowledge and insights to represent Nigeria’s interests effectively abroad.

Enang commended the ministry’s leadership for providing a comprehensive overview of Nigeria’s economic planning architecture, development priorities, and agenda for international cooperation.

He described the session as highly informative and invaluable in preparing him for his diplomatic assignment.

The ambassador-designate recalled his participation in a recent Nigeria-Germany Economic Cooperation engagement, which provided further insight into the growing economic relationship between the two countries.

He noted that Germany remains an important development and economic partner for Nigeria, particularly in energy, infrastructure, technical cooperation, and sustainable development.

He further emphasised that a key aspect of his mandate would be to strengthen collaboration between Nigeria and Germany, including engagement on the Presidential Power Initiative, partnerships with the German Agency for International Cooperation (GIZ), and other development institutions supporting Nigeria’s growth and reform agenda.

Enang stated that the briefing had provided him with critical information to enhance his effectiveness in advancing Nigeria’s economic diplomacy objectives.

Welcoming the ambassador-designate, Bagudu commended Enang for his commitment to deepening his understanding of the ministry’s mandate and of its critical role in advancing Nigeria’s development objectives.

He noted that the briefing provided an opportunity to showcase the ministry’s strategic functions and explore avenues for Nigeria’s diplomatic missions to support the country’s economic aspirations overseas.

The minister emphasised that the Federal Ministry of Budget and Economic Planning is the government’s strategic planning institution and the coordinator of national development priorities.

According to him, the ministry is responsible for ensuring policy coherence across government, aligning programmes and investments with national objectives, and monitoring developments in the global economy to identify opportunities to advance Nigeria’s growth and prosperity.

He further emphasised the need to align international partnerships, investment flows, migration policies, and bilateral cooperation initiatives with Nigeria’s long-term development frameworks, including the Nigeria Agenda 2050 and the National Development Plan.

Bagudu emphasised that sustained engagement with strategically important countries, such as Germany, remains critical to Nigeria’s ambition to build a one-trillion-dollar economy, supported by increased investment, technology transfer, industrial collaboration, and development partnerships.

The minister also acknowledged the longstanding relationship between Nigeria and Germany, describing it as a valuable partnership that has significantly contributed to Nigeria’s development through initiatives supported by German institutions, the European Union, and multilateral development partners.

The meeting underscored the Federal Government’s commitment to strengthening international partnerships, promoting economic diplomacy, and ensuring that Nigeria’s representatives abroad are fully aligned with the country’s development agenda, as Nigeria pursues sustainable economic growth and national transformation.

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