Ebonyi CP urges journalists to live above board in the course of duties

JACOB OGODO, Abakaliki

The Commissioner of Police, Ebonyi State Command, Hope Okafor, has charged journalists in the state to live above board by discharging their duties professionally.

She gave the charge when members of the Correspondents’ Chapel, Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) in the state paid her a courtesy visit in her office at the weekend.

Okafor, who described journalism as a noble profession and the practitioners as watchdog of the society, further implored them to ensure objectivity and accuracy in their reportage.

“Your job as journalists is very critical; it requires a sound mind and good conscience.

“You should discharge your duties professionally. You should be seen to have lived above board in your duties by the society”, the CP said.

She condemned the bad impression some members of the public have on the police force because of the attitudes of some of the police officers who misbehave in the force

She urged such people to avoid using such an attitude of the ‘few ‘ in the force to judge the police force and its men who have sacrificed so much to secure the lives and property of the people and are still doing so.

The Police Commissioner reiterated her commitment to the security of lives and property of the people of the state and advised the general public to report any security issues within their vicinity for prompt response.

She described Ebonyi State as one of the most peaceful states in the country but expressed worry on the murder cases in some communities in the state.

He solicited the cooperation of journalists to end the ugly phenomenon, saying that her target is to ensure that such was curbed before she leaves the state.

In his remarks, the Chairman of Correspondents’ Chapel in the state, Comrade Uchenna Inya said the visit was to strengthen the relationship between the police and journalists as partners in progress.

He commended the CP for her respect for human lives and dignity and quick intervention on the dehumanization of a child by a prophet in Izzi Local Government Area of the state which led to the arrest of the prophet and other culprits.

For a better society

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