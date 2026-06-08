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Bayelsa agog as Deputy Governor buries nonagenarian aunt in Ayamasa

by Peter Anayo0116

ELIZABETH VINCENT, Yenagoa

 

The coastal community of Ayamasa in Ekeremor local government area of Bayelsa state, was agog at the weekend as crowds of sympathizers joined the deputy governor, Dr Peter Akpe, in bidding farewell to his deceased aunt, Madam Adagba-ere Egberiwarebo, nee Akpe.

A statement by the senior special assistant on media to the deputy governor, Mr Doubara Atasi, said several serving and former top government officials, including one-time deputy governor, Chief Peremobowei Ebebi, the head of service, Dr. Wisdom Ebiye Sawyer, members of the Bayelsa state house of assembly, commissioners and local government chairmen attended the colourful funeral ceremony.

In his remarks at the reception, Dr. Peter Akpe expressed gratitude to God for the very impactful life his departed nonagenarian aunt lived, describing her as a good and kind-hearted woman.

The deputy governor, who equally appreciated everyone who came from far and wide to honour the memory of the late matriarch, prayed God to grant them long life that would call for celebration.

Speaking on behalf of the Ayamasa community, Chief Thompson Amule, noted that the gathering was not to mourn the departed nonagenarian, but to celebrate the life and good legacies of Madam Adagba-ere.

Chief Amule, who is the commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, described the deceased as a generous, loving and God-fearing woman who would be remembered for her generosity and acts of kindness.

The late Madam Adagba-ere Egberiwarebo, who passed on at the ripe age of 90 in April this year, was a devout and committed Christian, and leader of the Cherubim and seraphim church in Ayamasa community.

She is survived by three direct children, several grand- and great-grandchildren, and two siblings including the biological father of the deputy governor, his royal highness Agadabiri John Akpe, the Amananaowei of the Ebedebiri federated community in Sagbama local government area of the state.

Ijaw music maestro, Izonebi Alfred, gospel artiste Youkere-ere, among other entertainers thrilled guests at the event, which also had in attendance the chairman, Bayelsa state traditional rulers council, his royal majesty, king Bubaraye Dakolo, service commanders, including the AIG Abubakar Zubairu, zone 16 Yenagoa, and the commissioner of police, Bayelsa command, CP Daniel Iyamah.

 

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