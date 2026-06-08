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APM Lagos condemns worsening waste disposal crisis, urges govt action

by Peter Anayo0128

 

CHINWE ODITA

The Allied People’s Movement (APM) in Lagos State has condemned the deteriorating state of waste management across the metropolis, warning that mounting refuse piles pose a growing threat to public health and the environment.

In a statement on June 8, 2026, APM Lagos Publicity Secretary Kazeem Ayodele said heaps of refuse have become “permanent features” in major areas, including Ojota, Igando, Mushin/Idi-Araba, Okokomaiko/Alaba Rago and Agege.

He cited concerns around the Olusosun Landfill in Ojota and the Solous Landfill in Igando, which sits dangerously close to the General Hospital.

“Lagosians faithfully discharge their obligations by paying waste management levies and other taxes.

Yet, the services expected in return are either inadequate or completely absent in many areas,” Ayodele said.

He described it as “unacceptable” that taxpayers continue to pay while refuse remains unattended for weeks or months.

The party said overflowing dumps on road medians and public spaces have turned parts of the state into eyesores, creating breeding grounds for disease, increasing pollution risks, and endangering public health.

It also decried the poor condition of waste evacuation trucks, noting frequent breakdowns that worsen traffic and spills that release stench along major roads.

APM blamed the crisis on “failure of planning, supervision, and investment in modern waste management infrastructure,” and called on the Lagos State Government to act urgently.

The party listed six demands: immediate clearing of all identified refuse blackspots; upgrading and modernisation of waste disposal facilities and landfill operations; strict maintenance standards for evacuation vehicles; investment in recycling and waste-to-energy initiatives; increased monitoring and accountability in the sector; and a comprehensive long-term waste strategy focused on sustainability and public health.

“Lagosians deserve a cleaner, healthier, and more organized environment.

The continuous accumulation of refuse across the state is not only a public health emergency but also a reflection of governance priorities,” Ayodele said.

“The government must act decisively and urgently before the situation deteriorates further.”

 

For a better society

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