Adelabu Family thanks Security Agencies for rescue of ex-minister’s sister, twin sons

The family of former Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu, has expressed gratitude to security agencies and Nigerians for the rescue of his sister, Mrs. Olaide Adegoke John-Paul, and her 12-year-old twin sons from kidnappers.

The victims were freed by operatives of the Nigeria Police Force on Saturday night, days after they were abducted at about 7:30 a.m. on June 3, 2026, while Mrs. John-Paul was taking her children to school.

Speaking to journalists at her Challenge, Ibadan residence, the former minister’s mother, Mrs. Olufunmilayo Adelabu, said she was filled with thankfulness for the safe return of her daughter and grandsons.

She added that her prayers remain with the victims of the earlier Oriire abductions, hoping for their safe return.

Mrs. Adelabu recounted how the news of the abduction left her devastated, saying no one was certain of the outcome of “such a dastardly act.”

She noted that a day before her daughter’s ordeal, she had prayed for the Oriire victims, unaware her own family would face a similar situation the next day.

The family also appreciated government officials and Nigerians who supported the rescue process, praying for the release of all those still in captivity and for lasting peace and security nationwide.

Governor Seyi Makinde had visited Adelabu on Friday to assure him that rescue efforts were being intensified.

A source in the Force said two suspected kidnappers were neutralised in a gun duel with police operatives during the rescue, and two firearms were recovered from the gang.

The abduction of Mrs. John-Paul and her sons came weeks after scores of schoolchildren and teachers were kidnapped in Oriire Local Government, an incident that sparked nationwide outrage and protests.

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