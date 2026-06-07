Why the PDP-APM Alliance Emerged: A survival strategy ahead of 2027

CHINWE ODITA, Assistant Political Editor

As the 2027 general elections draw closer, a new political arrangement is reshaping Nigeria’s opposition landscape- the PDP-APM alliance.

Operating in Oyo, Bauchi, Lagos, Ogun, Ondo, Osun and several other states, the coalition says it is born out of necessity, not betrayal.

At the heart of the alliance is the Allied Peoples Movement (APM), which has rapidly gained traction as a stable platform.

Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde recently emerged as APM’s presidential candidate for 2027, with Bauchi Governor Bala Mohammed and their supporters throwing their weight behind the movement.

The coalition now includes serving Senators, House of Representatives members, state legislators, local government chairmen and councillors who have defected or aligned with APM.

The move comes against the backdrop of the Peoples Democratic Party’s prolonged leadership crisis.

Conflicting judgments from Federal High Courts, the Court of Appeal and the Supreme Court have left the PDP with multiple interpretations of who controls its National Working Committee.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has recognised a faction linked to FCT Minister Nyesom Wike and Senator Samuel Anyanwu for certain official purposes, a development that alliance backers say has paralysed the PDP’s ability to function as a unified national party.

With INEC’s timetable for 2027 already in effect – setting strict deadlines for membership registration, primaries and candidate submissions – waiting for the PDP’s internal disputes to resolve risks shutting genuine stakeholders out of the polls.

That urgency birthed the formal Memorandum of Understanding between the Turaki-led PDP faction backed by Makinde and Bala Mohammed, and the APM.

Proponents compare it to earlier moves by Osun Governor Ademola Adeleke, who aligned with the Accord Party to protect his political structure amid similar uncertainty.

Alliance supporters argue that attacking the PDP-APM arrangement under current circumstances is counterproductive.

They point to Nigeria’s 22 registered political parties and describe APM as one of the “cleanest” options – free from the debilitating leadership disputes and court encumbrances currently affecting the PDP, ADC, NDC and others.

“In summary, the PDP-APM Alliance is not a betrayal of the PDP but a pragmatic survival strategy to rescue its values, structures and supporters from self-inflicted paralysis,” the coalition said. “It allows the opposition to remain united, focused and electorally competitive against the APC, pending when the mainstream leadership will be restored after the 2027 elections.”

Anyone spreading contrary narratives, the alliance added, is “either misinformed or actively working to undermine this collective effort” to challenge the ruling APC with an alternative platform in 2027.

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