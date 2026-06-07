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Agriculture

Soludo’s wife kicks off distribution of 5,000 packs of hybrid non-GMO seeds

by Peter Anayo0119

PAMELA EBOH, Awka

Wife of Anambra State Governor, Mrs Nonye Soludo, on Saturday distributed over 400 Hybrid Non-GMO seeds to members of the Healthy Living Team during her routine Healthy Living workout sessions across Dunukofia, Idemili South, Nnewi North and Idemili North Local Government Areas.

Mrs Soludo had few days ago announced her intention to commence the distribution of a total of 5,000 seeds across board.

A press release by the Governor’s wife read, “Following the earlier announcement that my NGO would be distributing 5,000 packs of Hybrid Non-GMO seeds, members of the Healthy Living Team today distributed seed packs to over 400 people who joined our routine Healthy Living workout sessions.

“The sessions held simultaneously across Dunukofia, Idemili South, Nnewi North, and Idemili North Local Government Areas of the state.

“Each seed pack contains carefully selected varieties of maize, vegetables, cabbage, pepper, tomatoes, cucumber, and okra, giving individuals and families the opportunity to establish household gardens and cultivate nutritious food right within their homes and communities.

“For us, healthy living goes beyond workouts and wellness routines. It also means encouraging food sufficiency and healthy dietary habits, promoting good nutrition, and empowering households with practical tools to support their wellbeing.

“This is just the beginning. Healthy Living with Nonye Soludo remains committed to reaching its target of distributing 5,000 seed packs to passionate and interested individuals across the state in the coming days.

“To everyone who shares our passion for this movement, anticipate!”.

 

For a better society

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