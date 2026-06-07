Sahara Group Foundation Extends Recycling Solutions to Northern Nigeria with Masaka Hub

Sahara Group Foundation has commissioned a new Sahara Go Recycling Hub in Masaka, Nasarawa State, extending structured recycling access to communities in Northern Nigeria. Delivered in partnership with the Nasarawa State Waste Management Authority (NASWAMSA), the hub marks a significant step in scaling practical, community-driven sustainability solutions across the country.

The Sahara Go Recycling Initiative converts waste management into opportunity, helping divert recyclables from landfills, improve environmental awareness, and create income pathways for households. The Masaka hub deepens that impact while reflecting the Sahara Beyond XXX vision of building sustainable ecosystems that deliver long-term value for people, communities, and the planet.

Director, Sahara Group Foundation, Chidilim Menakaya, said the launch underscores the Foundation’s focus on scalable solutions that combine environmental stewardship with community empowerment.

“Masaka represents an important next step in expanding access to sustainable waste management across Nigeria,” she said.

“Through the Sahara Go Recycling, we are showing how collaboration can unlock cleaner communities, stronger livelihoods, and shared prosperity. This is the kind of practical, inclusive impact that Sahara Beyond XXX stands for, creating sustainable value at scale through EXTRApreneurship.”

The landmark commissioning ceremony was attended by representatives of Sahara Group and Sahara Group Foundation, leadership from the Nasarawa State Waste Management Authority (NASWAMSA), local council representatives, community leaders, partners, volunteers, and residents, highlighting strong stakeholder collaboration and community support for the initiative.

Speaking at the event, Mr. Ishaku Ibrahim, Director of Waste Management, Nasarawa State Waste Management Authority (NASWAMSA), described the initiative as a timely partnership that strengthens responsible waste management while opening socio-economic opportunities for residents.

“This hub brings a practical solution to waste challenges in Masaka and surrounding communities,” he said. “Beyond improving environmental outcomes, it creates a pathway for residents to participate in a cleaner future while deriving economic value from recyclable materials. We are proud to partner Sahara Group Foundation on this important step for Nasarawa State.”

Menakaya added that Sahara Go Recycling continues to demonstrate how collective action can build cleaner, more resilient communities through innovation, collaboration, and local participation.

Since launch, Sahara Go Recycling has delivered measurable social, economic, and environmental impact. The initiative has supported the recycling of more than 1,000 tonnes of materials and directly and indirectly impacted over 2,000 livelihoods across collection, sorting, logistics, and community enterprise value chains. By turning waste into opportunity, the programme is helping reshape attitudes to recycling while advancing more sustainable lifestyles in underserved communities.

Sahara Group Foundation expand Sahara Go Recycling across Nigeria, reinforcing the Foundation’s mission of building sustainable communities through EXTRApreneurship.

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