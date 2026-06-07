Reps aspirant vows to end Anambra erosion

PHIL OKOSE, Onitsha

As the erosion menace continues unabated in Idemili North and South Federal constituency, Anambra state, an aspirant to the House of Representatives for the constituency, Hon. Ikechukwu Okonkwo under Action Alliance (AA) disclosed weekend that he is the only aspirant that can provide solution to end the menace.

Speaking as a guest speaker during the 4th monthly congress of the Nigerian Union of Journalists, NUJ, Anambra State Council held at the Godwin Ezeemo International Press Center, NUJ Secretariat complex, Awka ,Okonkwo vowed that he would not disclose the way out of the quagmire to avoid other aspirants stealing it to campaign.

He however assured that if elected that he will immediately implement the idea for the end of the perennial erosion menace in the constituency.

He lauded the state NUJ chairman, Comrade Odogwu Emeka Odogwu for the opportunity giving to him to speak at the event and pledged to pursue legislation that will attract reliable and affordable electricity that will be available to all communities in the constituency which will in turn attract industrialization that will create jobs if elected.

“I will also pursue a bill for creation of well organised security maintenance system to ensure that the people of the constituency are secured as well as attract federal presence on educational scholarship schemes to the less privileged and indigents as well as attract Jobs in federal agencies for the people,” he stated.

The Action Alliance hopeful who revealed that he was one of the founders of Village Boys’ Movement assured that he will partner with the media by maintaining a strong synergy with the state NUJ executives to ensure the welfare of members are enhanced.

” I will pursue a bill that will grant free tax wavers to low income traders as a way of encouragement to them to enable their businesses to thrive.

“I am not going to the House of Representatives to relax; I am going there to work to ensure that the problem of my constituency is addressed. I am going to pursue the welfare of all, going by the fact that the constituency hosts about five major markets in the state.

“One of my major priorities will be to pursue a bill that will make it possible for government to give traders in the constituency free tax wavers especially low income traders for their businesses to thrive,” the aspirant disclosed.

Earlier, the NUJ chairman, Odogwu, commended the aspirant for his courage to participate in the election, wishing him a successful outing and assured him that the partnership will take him to higher level.

A veteran journalist and South East Bureau Chief of Champion Newspapers, Kasie Abone in her lecture on her journey into journalism, assured that personal carriage, free mindset, truthful reporting, honesty in dealing with others and standing by the people especially the oppressed is everything about professionalism and ethics in journalism.

Among those in attendance included the NUJ Anambra Matriarch, Prof Chinyere Stella Okunna and other veterans too numerous to be mentioned.

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