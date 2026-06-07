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Politics

PDP/APM Alliance in Lagos disowns Sunday Olaifa, urges public to disregard his statements

by Peter Anayo0108

 

CHINWE ODITA

 

The PDP/APM alliance in Lagos State has distanced itself from a message circulating on social media allegedly written by one Mr. Sunday Olaifa, saying he has no authority to speak for the alliance.

In a public notice, the alliance said Olaifa is “not a spokesperson for the PDP or the APM in Lagos State” and has “no authority whatsoever to speak or issue any statement on behalf of the alliance or its leadership.”

It described the said message as his personal opinion and “a deliberate attempt to sow confusion and create unnecessary crisis within the alliance.”

The alliance urged members of the public and supporters to disregard the write-up and any future publications from Olaifa, adding that its leadership “remains united and focused on its shared objectives.”

 

 

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