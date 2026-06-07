Ohanaeze condemns abduction of Oyo School children, demands immediate rescue of victims

Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide has received with profound shock and concern the recent abduction of 39 pupils and seven teachers from schools in Oriire Local Government Area of Oyo State by armed criminals. The killing of teachers during and after the attack has further heightened the gravity of this tragic incident.

The apex Igbo socio-cultural organization unequivocally condemns this barbaric and inhuman act, which represents a direct assault on innocent children, education, and the collective future of our nation. Commenting on the incident, the President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Senator Azuta Mbata, stated:

“The sanctity of human life is sacred and must never be subjected to the cruelty of criminals. The abduction of children from their schools is an attack on the hopes of families and the future of our nation. No society can make meaningful progress when its children live in fear and its schools become targets of violence. The immediate rescue of these innocent children and their teachers must be treated as a national priority.”

Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide extends its heartfelt solidarity to the affected families and the Government and people of Oyo State. We call on the Federal Government, security agencies, and all relevant authorities to intensify efforts to ensure the immediate and safe release of all the victims and bring the perpetrators of this heinous crime to justice.

The protection of our children and educational institutions must remain a matter of urgent national concern.

Dr. Ezechi Chukwu

National Publicity Secretary

Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide.

For a better society

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