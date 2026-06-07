Jennifer Adibe no longer Ebonyi ADC Chairman — ADC Pub Sec

Jacob Ogodo Abakaliki

The leadership of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Ebonyi State has said that Mrs. Jennifer Adibe-Nwafor is no longer the state Chairman as her tenure ended on the 19th May, 2026.

A statement signed by the party’s State Publicity Secretary, Prince Igu Idika and made available to Journalists in Abakaliki said that persons parading themselves as “ADC candidates” from a purported meeting of the party held in Abakaliki the State Capital did not participate in the ADC Primary elections held in Ebonyi State on 21st and 22nd of May, 2026.

“Any statement, endorsement, or “announcement” made by Mrs. Jennifer Adibe Nwafor after that date, is personal and does not bind the African Democratic Congress, Ebonyi State.

“Our attention has been drawn to a publication titled “2027 Polls: Ebonyi ADC backs Atiku, launches party unity drive” and claims of resolutions from an “all-stakeholders meeting” allegedly held at Vigo Event Centre, Abakaliki.

“For public record, party members, and the media, we state clearly that the authentic ADC primaries for the 2027 general elections were conducted by the duly recognized party structure in line with the ADC Constitution and Guidelines.

“Anyone claiming candidacy without participating in those primaries is an impostor and has no mandate from the party.

“The meeting convened by one “Hon. Tobias Nnabike Oriji” is not an ADC meeting. It is an APC-aligned gathering masquerading as an opposition meeting. No notice, approval, or mandate was issued by the recognized ADC leadership in Ebonyi State for that meeting.

“Consequently, all resolutions, committees, endorsements, and “caretaker arrangements” announced there are invalid and have no effect within the ADC,” he said.

The State Publicity Secretary further noted that the ADC, Ebonyi State, under its legitimate leadership, remains committed to due process, internal democracy, and building a credible opposition ahead of 2027.

Party members, the media, and the public are advised to disregard all statements, resolutions, and appointments emanating from the said gathering.