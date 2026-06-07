Huge turnout as Rotarian Olalere Olabiran hosts dignitaries, Rotarians ,guests at Father’s 20th Remembrance Anniversary in Lagos

Rotarian Olalere Olabiran on Saturday June 6th, hosted a large gathering of dignitaries, Rotarians , family members, friends, associates, and well-wishers at the 20th remembrance anniversary of his late father, Alhaji Ibrahim Akanni Olabiran, in Lagos.

The well-attended ceremony which held at the Fitjoy Event Centre at Agege area of Lagos state drew guests from different parts of Nigeria, including members of the Rotary Club of Ibadan Bodija Estate, reflecting the high regard in which the late Alhaji Olabiran was held and the enduring legacy he left behind. The impressive turnout also underscored the strong relationships and goodwill enjoyed by Rotarian Olabiran, as guests assembled to honour the memory of a man remembered for his integrity, humility, and service to humanity.

Speaking during the ceremony, Rotarian Olalere Olabiran expressed appreciation to all those who attended the remembrance service, noting that the continued support of friends, family members, and colleagues reflected the impact his father made during his lifetime.

“My father believed in honesty, hard work, discipline, and compassion for others. Twenty years after his transition, we continue to draw strength and inspiration from the values he taught us. We are grateful to everyone who has come to honour his memory,” he said.

Members of the Rotary Club of Ibadan Bodija Estate paid glowing tributes to the late Pa Olabiran and commended Rotarian Olabiran for preserving his father’s legacy.

The President Elect of the club , Rotarian Anya Chukwu who represented the President, Rotarian Victor Giwa PHF described Rotarian Olabiran as a true Rotarian , adding that his life is a result of the upbringing he received from his late father as a man whose influence could be seen in the character and commitment of his son.

“Today, we celebrate a life that continues to inspire. The dedication of Rotarian Olalere Olabiran to service above self reflects the values his father instilled in him. It is heartwarming to see so many people gathered to honour such a remarkable man,” he said.

Another Rotarian noted that the large turnout at the remembrance ceremony was evidence of the respect the late Pa Olabiran commanded within his community and beyond.

“When people are remembered two decades after their passing with this level of affection and admiration, it speaks volumes about the life they lived. Pa Olabiran left behind a legacy of kindness, integrity, and service,” the Rotarian remarked.

Guests at the event also shared fond memories of the deceased and praised the Olabiran family for sustaining his legacy.

A longtime family friend, Chief Adewale Adebiyi, described Pa Olabiran as a dependable community leader whose counsel was sought by many.

“He was a man of wisdom and humility. He touched countless lives through his generosity and willingness to help others. His legacy remains alive in the lives of those he mentored and supported,” he said.

Another guest, Mrs. Funke Adetunji, recalled the late Pa Olabiran’s devotion to family values and community development.

“Pa Olabiran was known for bringing people together. He believed strongly in unity, peace, and education. Many of the principles he stood for are still relevant today, and it is encouraging to see his family keeping those ideals alive,” she said.

The Olabiran family members full of gratitude for the huge turn out at the event thanked guests for their continued support over the years and for joining the family in celebrating the life of their beloved father.

The remembrance ceremony featured prayers, thanksgiving, musical renditions, tributes, and moments of reflection as guests shared personal testimonies about the positive impact Pa Olabiran had on their lives.

The gathering concluded with goodwill messages from dignitaries, Rotarians, and friends of the family, who encouraged the younger generation to emulate the virtues of integrity, hard work, and selfless service for which the late Pa Olabiran was known.

For many in attendance, the event was not merely a remembrance but a celebration of a life well lived and a legacy that continues to inspire family members, friends, and the wider community twenty years after his passing.

For a better society

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