Health Insurance: AXA Mansard’s WhatApp ChatBot, Karis, to reduce waiting time at hospital

In an attempt to reduce waiting time and ensure prompt access to care at its over 2,000 partner health facilities nationwide, AXA Mansard Health, Nigeria’s leading Health Management Organisation has launched its WhatsApp bot, Karis.

‎By adding Karis to their WhatsApp contact, over three hundred thousand enrollees of AXA Mansard Health will now be able to obtain treatment approvals, confirm authorizations, check their plan status, access plan benefits, purchase health plans, and get prompt assistance during medical emergencies.

‎According to Tope Adeniyi, CEO AXA Mansard Health Limited, this new solution is another way the organisation seeks to express its customer first value. “It is another way we are using to tell our customers that we deeply care about them, and we stop at nothing to ensure access to healthcare is simple, affordable and convenient”, he said.

‎Adeniyi noted that the manual process of authorization before treatment has been a pain point, which could discourage people from wanting to want to go to the hospital. He explained that with Karis, authorization can now be done via a ubiquitous platform like WhatsApp.

‎“With this new solution, our enrollees at the point of care can experience our service speed. Also, they can quickly ask Karis what their plans cover or otherwise, so we have empowered them. They can now search for hospital or specialist healthcare by interacting with Karis. It’s about making healthcare personalised for our customers”, he noted.

‎He added that Karis is not just a tool, but part of a wider vision to ensure healthcare is accessible, personalized, and stress-free for everyone:

‎The introduction of Karis is part of AXA Mansard Health’s broader strategy to harness digital innovation to enhance service delivery and improve the overall customer experience. By streamlining access to healthcare support, the chatbot empowers our enrollees to focus on their well-being rather than be discouraged by the administrative hurdles.

‎Through initiatives like this, AXA Mansard Health continues to lead in digital healthcare solutions, making it easier for more Nigerians to manage their health and access timely care with confidence. “Karis demonstrates our organisation’s commitment to leveraging technology for practical solutions that simplify lives and improve healthcare outcomes”, Adeniyi concluded.