Execution Over Rhetoric – How Tegbe is Resetting Nigeria’s Power Sector

When Joseph Olasunkanmi Tegbe appeared before the Nigerian Senate for his confirmation screening on 6 May 2026, he offered a message that stood out for its clarity and restraint: he would not make promises he could not keep. In a sector burdened by years of underperformance, weak coordination, liquidity challenges, and declining public confidence, the statement reflected a deliberate shift toward realism, accountability, and disciplined execution. Thirty days after his confirmation as Honourable Minister of Power, the early signals suggest that a new approach is already shaping the sector’s direction.

Nigeria’s power sector remains constrained by familiar structural issues; gas supply shortfalls, transmission inefficiency, metering gaps, legacy debts, and governance weaknesses across the electricity value chain. Despite installed generation capacity exceeding 13,000MW, actual supply has consistently fallen far below national demand. Yet within one month of his confirmation, the Minister has moved quickly to stabilise coordination across the sector, engage development partners, and accelerate operational interventions capable of restoring confidence.

A defining feature of Tegbe’s leadership has been its emphasis on institutional alignment. Key agencies across the sector, including the Ministry of Power, Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN), Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC), Rural Electrification Agency (REA), Niger Delta Power Holding Company (NDPHC), Nigerian Independent System Operator (NISO), Nigerian Bulk Electricity Trading Company (NBET), FGN Power Holding Company amongst others have been brought into closer operational engagement.

The objective has been clear: to replace fragmentation with coordinated execution. Tegbe is also making moves to address the sector’s liquidity issues that continue to constrain generation output. Early engagements with the World Bank and the African Development Bank have focused on unlocking financing support capable of improving market stability, sustaining generation, and supporting broader sector reforms.

These discussions reflect growing international confidence in President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s reform agenda anchored on transparency, discipline, and measurable outcomes.

Importantly, the focus has not been limited to strategy alone. Early operational improvements have already begun to emerge across generation and transmission infrastructure. The revival of the Alaoji Power Plant in Abia State after years of inactivity represents one of the most significant early developments.

Through the efforts of NDPHC, generating units at the facility have been restored, returning substantial capacity to the national grid and demonstrating that dormant assets can be recovered through focused leadership and institutional coordination. On the transmission side, new infrastructure have also been energised at critical substations, including Katampe in Abuja, as well as facilities in Ayede and Abeokuta under the Presidential Power Initiative. These upgrades are expected to improve network stability, increase transmission capacity, and strengthen redundancy within key corridors of the national grid.

The sector’s response culture has improved, reinforcing the administration’s stance on urgency, service delivery, and consumer-focused operations. Consumer protection has also received renewed attention. NERC’s directive requiring compensation for eligible Band A customers affected by service shortfalls reflects a regulatory environment increasingly focused on accountability and service-based performance. The message is clear: premium tariffs must correspond with measurable service obligations.

While thirty days is too short a period for sweeping conclusions, the direction is becoming evident. The current leadership has combined urgency with structure, stakeholder engagement with operational focus, and policy coordination with visible execution. The underlying structural challenges in the sector remain substantial, but the early momentum suggests a government determined to confront them with discipline rather than rhetoric.

For a sector long defined by deferred reforms and inconsistent implementation, Tegbe’s early days have not been about grand declarations. It has been about restoring coordination, rebuilding confidence, and demonstrating that progress is possible when institutions move with clarity and purpose.

Adeola Labzy is the spokesperson to the Honourable Minister of Power