Energia appoints Tai Oshisanya as Independent Non-Executive Director

Energia Limited has appointed Tai Adetokunbo Oshisanya as an Independent Non-Executive Director on its Board, effective May 2026.

She joins the Board with over four decades of distinguished leadership experience spanning the energy, financial services, pension administration, and development sectors across Africa and Europe.

Her appointment further reinforces Energia’s commitment to strong corporate governance, strategic oversight, and sustainable value creation.

An accomplished finance executive, board director, and governance professional, Tai is widely recognised as the first Nigerian female Chief Financial Officer of an international oil and gas company in Nigeria, having served as Executive Director, Finance & Control and Chief Financial Officer of TotalEnergies EP Nigeria.

Throughout her career, she has established an exceptional track record in financial stewardship, business transformation, risk management, corporate strategy, and organizational leadership.

Prior to her retirement from TotalEnergies, she held several senior leadership positions across Nigeria, France, South Africa, and the Netherlands, where she oversaw complex financial operations, joint venture partnerships, performance management frameworks, and enterprise-wide transformation initiatives.

Her extensive international experience has equipped her with deep expertise in governance, stakeholder engagement, financial management, and sustainable business growth.

Commenting on the appointment, Chairman of Energia Limited, George Osahon, said, “We are delighted to welcome Tai Oshisanya to the Board of Energia Limited.

“Her exceptional leadership experience, governance expertise, and deep understanding of the energy industry will bring invaluable insight to our Board. Her strategic perspective and wealth of experience will support our long-term growth ambitions and commitment to creating sustainable value for all stakeholders,” Osahon said.

Tai currently serves as an Independent Non-Executive Director on the boards of leading institutions across the financial services sector and remains actively involved in advancing corporate governance, leadership development, and women’s economic empowerment.

Widely respected for her integrity, strategic insight, and commitment to mentoring future business leaders, she continues to contribute to sustainable business growth, effective governance, and long-term value creation across multiple sectors.

While commenting on her appointment, Tai Oshisanya said, “I am honoured to join the Board of Energia Limited at this important stage of the Company’s journey. Energia has established itself as a respected indigenous operator with a strong commitment to operational excellence, local content development, and sustainable growth.

“I look forward to working with the Board and management team to support the Company’s continued success, strengthen governance, and contribute to long-term value creation for stakeholders,” she said.

Her appointment reflects Energia’s continued focus on attracting accomplished professionals with diverse expertise to support the Company’s strategic objectives and further strengthen its governance framework.