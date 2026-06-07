ECWA unveils Rev Chidi Madubuko as new Vice President 

DANIEL DAUDA, Jos

In a significant transition aimed at advancing spiritual growth in the Lord’s vineyard, the Evangelical Church Winning All (ECWA) has installed Rev. Chidi Joseph Madubuko as the new Vice President.

Daily Champion reports that Rev. Madubuko took over the mantle of leadership from his predecessor, Rev. Dr. Stephen Sunday Ajise who retired from active service having served ECWA for 35 years.

The installation ceremony of the new ECWA VP which was held on Saturday at the ECWA International Conference Hall, Jos, coincided with the unveiling of Rev. Dr. Ezekiel Babatunde Omidiji retired as Trustee Zone 9 who succeeded Rev. James Asonibare, respectively.

Performing the ceremonial rite, ECWA president Rev. Dr. Job Ayuba Bagat charged the new executives to consider the responsibility before them as sacred.

“You are therefore expected to work diligently, humbly and faithfully for the extension and expansion of God’s kingdom in accordance with the ECWA’s constitution and bye laws,” Bagat stated.

Taking his Biblical reading from 1 Corinthians 9:19-27, titled: “Starting the ministry well and ending well,” the Vice President of COCIN, Rev. Associate Prof. Benjamin Pokol acknowledged that the Christian race demands absolute submission and total surrender from the beginning to the end.

Underscoring the significance of leadership in the Church of God, the preacher said, there is a price to pay for leadership that requires leaders to emulate the attributes of Jesus Christ to become good shepherds.

He lamented deteriorating leadership gap amongst Christians in the Church, saying “Christianity has changed. Many people in the Church, but few are followed, and enough of cherishing personalities.”

The clergy further explained that Jesus Christ came as a Messiah and administered strictly within the timeframe of his father.

“The Christian race demands sacrifice and disappearance so that others can benefit from the fruit of the spirit. Christianity is not for those who think they have arrived but for those that are hopeless.

“We must go back to the basic theology of what God mandated us to do, loving those who are in need and promoting unity among our Churches,” he admonished.

While emphasizing the significance of strengthening institutional faithfulness, unity, and accountability, the ECWA Vice-President Rev. Chidi Joseph Madubuko pledged to support all efforts that promote institutional health, responsible stewardship, transparent leadership and faithful administration.

According to Madubuko, “We must work together as one family under God. We may come from different regions, languages, cultures, and backgrounds but in Christ we are one body.”

Recall, Rev. Madubuko held many leadership positions. His background in accounting, theology, Church administration and inter-denominational service said to have equipped him with broad and balanced experience for higher leadership responsibility within ECWA.

For a better society

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