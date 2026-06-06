No fake signature in Ikenga’s nomination, says Reps minority caucus

JONAS EZIEKE, Abuja

The G-60 minority caucus of the House of Representatives has debunked the allegation of forgery or fake signature in the nomination of Hon. Ikenga Ugochinyere of the Action People’s Party (APP) for the position of Minority Leader.

A release signed by Hon. Mukhtar Umar and Hon Seyi Sowunmi said that contrary to claims made by the Deputy spokesperson of the House, Hon. Philip Agbese at the plenary, all signatures appended to the nomination document were voluntarily provided by the lawmakers concerned.

Out of the 81 members that constituted the Minority Caucus, 61 lawmakers willingly signed in support of Hon. Ikenga Ugochinyere’s nomination to fill the vacancy created by the exit of Hon. Kingsley Chinda following his defection to the All Progressives Congress (APC) and his subsequent emergence as the party’s governorship candidate in Rivers State.

“We note with concern the allegation by Hon. Philip Agbese that his signature was forged on the endorsement list. This claim is false and misleading. To establish the facts and dispel any misinformation, video evidence exists showing Hon. Agbese personally signing the nomination document and it will be sent out with this statement in the interest of transparency and accountability.

“We remain committed to due process, unity, and the collective interest of opposition lawmakers in the House of Representatives. Attempts to discredit a transparent and democratic process through unfounded allegations should be discouraged. We urge members of the public and the media to disregard claims of forgery and rely on verifiable facts regarding the nomination process.”

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