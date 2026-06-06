NGO appeals for ₦1.2bn support to rescue Lagos Youths from substance abuse crisis

…NDLEA Raises Alarm Over Rehabilitation Gap, Seeks Private Sector Support

As Nigeria grapples with a silent epidemic that is claiming many young people through drug addiction, the Convener of Lifted Life Rehabilitation Centre,Rev. Mrs. Helen Nkwo has appealed for collective action to rescue youths from the grip of substance abuse.

Founded in 2024, Lifted Life Rehabilitation Centre is a faith-based organisation dedicated to restoring lives devastated by drug addiction, homelessness, emotional trauma and hopelessness. Operating in communities across Lagos and beyond, the centre has become a beacon of hope for hundreds of young people battling destructive lifestyles.

“Access to hard drugs and other harmful substances has contributed immensely to the devastating effects we are witnessing among our youths,” Rev. Nkwo said. “The number of young people we are losing to substance abuse is alarming. In many cases, parents are unaware when their children begin this destructive journey.”

What began as a simple act of compassion has evolved into a transformative movement. Through a holistic approach that combines prayers, counselling, mentorship, spiritual guidance, feeding, skill acquisition, accommodation, personal care and emotional support, the centre has provided a safe haven for many.

Beneficiaries have recorded remarkable recoveries, experiencing emotional healing, personal transformation and freedom from destructive habits. Many who arrived broken have left empowered and ready to rebuild their lives.

However, the growing demand for rehabilitation services continues to exceed the centre’s current capacity. At present, the facility can accommodate only about 50 persons per session, prompting plans for expansion.

To address this challenge, Lifted Life Rehabilitation Centre has launched a ₦1.2 billion campaign to establish a permanent rehabilitation and restoration facility. The proposed centre will provide a more comfortable and well-equipped environment with comprehensive recovery services to meet increasing demand and offer a dignified second chance to more youths affected by substance abuse.

“We believe every life deserves a second chance,” Nkwo said. “We are calling on individuals, organisations, government agencies, faith communities and well-meaning Nigerians to support this rescue mission. Together, we can build a centre that will accommodate and restore many more lives.”

As efforts to combat youth substance abuse intensify, Lifted Life Rehabilitation Centre remains a symbol of hope, urging all stakeholders to embrace their shared responsibility before more young dreams are lost to addiction and life on the streets.

Support for the ₦1.2 billion project can be channelled through the centre’s official platforms to help secure a brighter future for Nigeria’s youths.

On his part,the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has raised concerns over the widening gap between the growing number of Nigerians battling substance abuse and the limited rehabilitation facilities available to support their recovery, calling on private investors, faith-based organisations and well-meaning Nigerians to partner in addressing the crisis.

Speaking at a fundraising and awareness event for a proposed drug rehabilitation centre, the Lagos State Strategic Assistant Commander General of Narcotics, Commander Abubakar Liman Wali (ACGN), represented by the Deputy Commander of Administration, Mr. Akogun James, said existing rehabilitation facilities across the country are overstretched and unable to cope with rising demand.

James noted that while law enforcement remains important in the fight against drug abuse, arrests alone cannot solve the problem.

“Drug abuse and addiction have become major public health and social stability challenges. Arresting drug dealers and users is not enough. There must be sustained enlightenment campaigns, rehabilitation and reintegration programmes to help affected individuals return to productive lives,” he said.

He commended the convener of the initiative, Rev. Mrs. Helen Nkwo, for what he described as a patriotic and humanitarian effort to rescue vulnerable youths from substance abuse.

According to him, Nkwo has embraced the fight against drug abuse as a national assignment through advocacy, public enlightenment and support for rehabilitation efforts.

“Her patriotic and humanitarian deeds in curbing drug abuse and addiction deserve commendation. This is a national assignment that requires collective responsibility,” he said.

James described rehabilitation centres as transformation hubs rather than ordinary buildings, stressing that they provide hope, treatment and opportunities for recovery to individuals struggling with addiction.

Highlighting the challenges facing the agency, he disclosed that the NDLEA rehabilitation facility in Lagos has only 18 bed spaces despite serving a population of more than 20 million people.

“The command has a rehabilitation centre with just 18 bed spaces. Considering the treatment needs of a mega city like Lagos, the gap is enormous. This explains why many individuals who need help are placed on waiting lists while their conditions continue to deteriorate,” he said.

He explained that rehabilitation is capital-intensive and requires qualified personnel, counselling services, medical treatment, accommodation and long-term support systems, adding that many families are unable to bear the financial burden associated with treatment.

“Recovery is achievable, but the journey is not easy. Many victims face stigma, rejection and a lack of support from their families and communities,” he said.

James emphasised that prevention remains the most cost-effective strategy for tackling substance abuse.

“The evidence is clear that prevention is cheaper than cure. Government alone cannot shoulder this responsibility. We need collaboration, investment and support from well-meaning Nigerians, faith-based organisations, corporate bodies and private investors to strengthen rehabilitation efforts nationwide,” he added.

He expressed optimism that the proposed rehabilitation centre would complement government efforts by expanding treatment opportunities for drug-dependent individuals and helping to reduce the stigma often associated with addiction.

The NDLEA representative urged stakeholders to support the initiative, insisting that combating drug abuse requires a united national response involving government agencies, civil society groups, religious institutions and the private sector.

He said sustained investment in rehabilitation infrastructure would significantly improve recovery outcomes and provide thousands of affected Nigerians with a second chance at life.

“Together, we can build a society where those battling addiction are given opportunities for recovery, rehabilitation and reintegration. Drug control is not the responsibility of government alone; it is a collective responsibility,” James said.

The strongest news angle remains the NDLEA’s warning over the shortage of rehabilitation facilities and its appeal for private-sector intervention, with Rev. Helen Nkwo’s ₦1.2 billion rehabilitation project serving as a timely response to the growing treatment gap.

Meanwhile, Hon. Mobolaji Ogunlende, the honourable commissioner, Ministry of Youths and Social Development Lagos State who was represented by Titilayo Yinusa said that the Youths are the greatest asset of any nation and represent its future growth and development. However, the increasing accessibility of hard drugs and other harmful substances has exposed many young people to substance abuse, addiction, crime, and other social vices. This growing menace threatens not only the health and well-being of youths but also the social and economic progress of the nation. Therefore, parents, government agencies, schools, religious institutions, and community leaders must work together to prevent drug abuse, raise awareness, and provide rehabilitation and support services for affected youths. Protecting young people from substance abuse is essential to securing a brighter future for the nation.

For a better society

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