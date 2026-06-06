NERDC begins new rules, overhauls book approvals, rankings

FAVOUR ISHEMBER, Abuja

The Nigerian Educational Research and Development Council, NERDC has invited key players in the book industry to submit textbooks for evaluation, review and ranking as part of phase one of the 2026 exercise.

Prof. Salisu Shehu, Executive Secretary of NERDC, announced on Thursday in a press statement that the shake-up matches a fresh Federal Ministry of Education’s directive to tighten and modernize how schoolbooks get picked and approved.

NERDC is now calling on every key player in publishing to send in textbooks for vetting, re-vetting, and grading. This kicks off phase one of the 2026 review cycle.

Those who must submit includes: Publishers, authors, printers, distributors, and anyone in the book trade. Shehu told them to study the Book Quality Guidelines and Submission Procedure on NERDC’s website and follow the updated rules strictly.

2026 review is split into 3 rounds: – Phase 1: Primary 1, Primary 4, JSS 1, SS 1.

Phase 2: Primary 2, Primary 5, JSS 2, SS 2.

Phase 3: Primary 3, Primary 6, JSS 3, SS 3

Every book for those grade levels, even titles approved before, must be sent again.

NERDC added ranking to the approval process, so each title will first pass through upgraded evaluation standards and newly set benchmarks before it gets scored.

Submissions for Primary 1, Primary 4, JSS 1, and SS 1 open June 8, 2026 and close June 19, 2026. Late entries won’t make this round. Fees will follow the new payment method detailed in the same Book Quality Guidelines and Submission Procedure online.

NERDC says it will wrap up vetting and ranking for all submitted textbooks and learning materials by July 31, 2026.

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