Kebbi, UNICEF launch emergency nutrition drive to save 130,000 malnourished children

Kebbi State Government and UNICEF have launched a nutrition programme distributing 10,500 Ready-to-Use Therapeutic Food (RUTF) cartons across 11 Local Government Areas to combat severe acute malnutrition.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the state government and the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) are targeting 11 LGAs with high rates of severe acute malnutrition.

Speaking at the official launch in Birnin Kebbi on Saturday, Gov. Nasir Idris commended UNICEF for its swift response to the humanitarian and nutritional challenges facing vulnerable children in the state.

The governor described the intervention as timely and in line with his administration’s commitment to improving healthcare delivery, nutrition, education, water, sanitation, and food security.

Idris thanked UNICEF for procuring and distributing more than 10,000 cartons of RUTF, noting that the intervention would save thousands of children suffering from Severe Acute Malnutrition (SAM) across the affected LGAs.

“I wish to convey my sincere appreciation to UNICEF for its prompt response to the pressing humanitarian needs in the affected local government areas of Kebbi State.

“This swift action aligns perfectly with our administration’s commitment to enhancing essential human services and improving the wellbeing of our people.

“We remain committed to providing an enabling environment for the effective implementation of these programmes and are prepared to provide the necessary counterpart funding to expand such life-saving interventions,” he added.

The governor reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to human capital development, particularly maternal and child healthcare.

Earlier, the Commissioner for Health, Alhaji Sama’ila Yakubu-Augie, represented by the Director of Medical Services, Dr Jibril Labbo-Gwandu, said the intervention would cover Augie, Bagudo, Suru, Fakai, Maiyama, Danko/Wasagu, Ngaski, Dandi, Zuru, and Shanga LGAs, among other high-burden areas.

In a goodwill message, the UNICEF Social Policy Specialist, Mr Isah Ibrahim, said recent nutrition surveys revealed alarming malnutrition indicators in the state, necessitating urgent intervention.

According to him, findings from the recent Standardised Monitoring and Assessment of Relief and Transitions (SMART) Survey showed that Kebbi recorded a stunting prevalence of 40.9 per cent and a wasting rate of 11.3 per cent among children.

He added that the Integrated Phase Classification for Acute Malnutrition (IPC-AM) analysis projected that about 130,000 children aged 0–59 months would suffer from Severe Acute Malnutrition in Kebbi in 2026.

“The findings identified 11 of the state’s 21 local government areas as having particularly high malnutrition burdens.

“Based on this evidence, UNICEF designated the affected councils as Humanitarian Action for Children (HAC) intervention areas requiring comprehensive curative and preventive nutrition services,” he added.

He disclosed that UNICEF had already supplied 10,500 cartons of RUTF to support the initial phase, adding that the commodities would provide life-saving treatment to thousands of malnourished children.

The nutrition specialist said UNICEF had also strengthened healthcare delivery by training health workers and community nutrition mobilisers in the first six intervention LGAs.

He explained that facilitators would be deployed to primary healthcare facilities from June 8 to provide on-site mentorship and support for establishing and operationalising nutrition programmes.

Ibrahim, however, stressed that sustainable progress in combating malnutrition would require increased government ownership, adequate domestic financing, and accountability at all levels.

He urged the state government to ensure the timely release of counterpart funding under the Child Nutrition Fund (CNF), noting that UNICEF would match every dollar invested through the initiative.

“For every one dollar invested by the state through the Child Nutrition Fund, UNICEF will provide a matching contribution,” he said.

“This presents a unique opportunity to expand access to life-saving nutrition interventions for vulnerable women and children across the state,” he added.

Ibrahim reiterated UNICEF’s zero-tolerance policy on aid diversion, warning that the therapeutic food is strictly for children with severe acute malnutrition.

“Every carton diverted represents a child denied a chance to survive, while every carton delivered to the right beneficiary represents a life saved,” he said.

He called for the establishment of a state task force to monitor the distribution chain and prevent diversion of nutrition commodities.

The UNICEF official acknowledged the support of donor partners, including the governments of the United States, Canada, and the Swedish International Development Cooperation Agency (SIDA), whose contributions made the intervention possible.

Also speaking, the Executive Secretary of the Kebbi State Primary Health Care Development Agency (KBSPHCDA), Alhaji Abubakar Noma, described the launch as a major step toward addressing malnutrition among children under five.

Noma said severe acute malnutrition remains a major public health challenge with far-reaching consequences for child survival, growth, cognitive development, and future productivity.

He noted that scaling up RUTF under the HAC programme would significantly improve the treatment and recovery of affected children.

The executive secretary commended Governor Idris for prioritising primary healthcare, maternal and child health, and nutrition programmes in the state.

He also lauded UNICEF, donor agencies, humanitarian organisations, and other development partners for their technical and financial support.

Noma urged health workers, community volunteers, and programme implementers to ensure accountability, transparency, and effective utilisation of the therapeutic food supplies.

He further called on traditional and religious leaders to support community sensitisation and encourage caregivers to access nutrition services at designated health facilities.

“The intervention represents a collective commitment to saving lives, reducing malnutrition, and securing a healthier future for children across Kebbi,” Noma said.

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