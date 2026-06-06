31 C
Lagos
June 6, 2026
Trending now

Hajj 2026: Lagos pilgrims begin return journey

2027 Lagos Guber: Hamzat appoints Obanikoro as campaign DG

No fake signature in Ikenga’s nomination, says Reps minority caucus

Diri receives Kenyan activist, Lumumba, tasks NBA on ethical conduct

Anambra govt arraigns 8 fake pastors over violation of Homeland law

NERDC begins new rules, overhauls book approvals, rankings

NGO celebrates 12th anniversary, pushes for menstrual hygiene, girls’ empowerment

Rejoicing with the Saints’: SCOAN marks TB Joshua’s fifth anniversary

Church warns land grabbers to stay off property in Rivers

NSITF refutes allegations of managerial crisis, says staff’s exit voluntary

Champion Newspapers LTD
Latest news

Hajj 2026: Lagos pilgrims begin return journey

by Peter Anayo088

The 1,600 Lagos pilgrims who participated in the recently concluded 2026 Hajj exercise in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia will begin the homebound journey on Monday, June 8, 2026.

This is according to the Amir-ul-Hajj and Commissioner for Home Affairs, Ibrahim Layode, in a statement released by the Board Secretary of the Lagos State Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board, Mr. AbdulHakeem Ajomagberin.

According to the statement, the pilgrims will be airlifted in line with the schedule released by the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON). Barring any unforeseen circumstances, the first flight departs on June 8, followed by additional flights on Wednesday, June 10; Thursday, June 11; Friday, June 12; and the final flight on Saturday, June 13.

While wishing the pilgrims a safe trip, Layode urged them to adhere strictly to the approved luggage allowance — two 23 kg bags and one 8 kg hand luggage — and to avoid packing water or other prohibited items. He also appealed for patience and compliance with officials’ instructions, assuring that everyone would be airlifted home.

Layode expressed appreciation to Governor Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu and Deputy Governor Dr. Kadiri Obafemi Hamzat for their encouragement and support, saying it was a major factor in the state’s successful Hajj operation.

He also commended the Special Adviser to the Governor on Islamic Matters and Chairman of the 2026 Hajj Ad-hoc Committee, Dr. Ahmad Abdullahi Jebe; members of the committee; the Board Secretary and staff of the Lagos State Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board; and other stakeholders, including Ulamah and Hajj Guides, for their commitment and contributions to the exercise.

 

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/
Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline
LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/
https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.
https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2

Share to WhatsApp WhatsApp Business Facebook X Email

Related posts

Fuel price: PENGASSAN blames marketers on exploitation of Nigerians, insists product should sell for N700, N750 per litre.

Editor

Number of students kidnapped from Niger Catholic schools rises to 303

Editor

Rights lawyer, Ejiofor urges Nigerian govt not to disregard threat from Trump

Peter Anayo
All Rights Reserved - Maintained by MORE DESIGN STUDIO
Jojobet GirişkralbetjojobetjojobetjojobetjojobetStarzbetMadridbetbetciobetpark girişjojobetbetnanoromabetgrandpashabet girişdeneme bonusu veren siteler 2026zirvebetdeneme bonusu veren siteler 2026jojobetMarsbahis GirişjojobetCasibomJojobet Girişcasibom girişDeneme Bonusu Veran Siteler 2026jojobet girişjojobetjojobet girişjojobet giriş