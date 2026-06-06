Hajj 2026: Lagos pilgrims begin return journey

The 1,600 Lagos pilgrims who participated in the recently concluded 2026 Hajj exercise in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia will begin the homebound journey on Monday, June 8, 2026.

This is according to the Amir-ul-Hajj and Commissioner for Home Affairs, Ibrahim Layode, in a statement released by the Board Secretary of the Lagos State Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board, Mr. AbdulHakeem Ajomagberin.

According to the statement, the pilgrims will be airlifted in line with the schedule released by the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON). Barring any unforeseen circumstances, the first flight departs on June 8, followed by additional flights on Wednesday, June 10; Thursday, June 11; Friday, June 12; and the final flight on Saturday, June 13.

While wishing the pilgrims a safe trip, Layode urged them to adhere strictly to the approved luggage allowance — two 23 kg bags and one 8 kg hand luggage — and to avoid packing water or other prohibited items. He also appealed for patience and compliance with officials’ instructions, assuring that everyone would be airlifted home.

Layode expressed appreciation to Governor Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu and Deputy Governor Dr. Kadiri Obafemi Hamzat for their encouragement and support, saying it was a major factor in the state’s successful Hajj operation.

He also commended the Special Adviser to the Governor on Islamic Matters and Chairman of the 2026 Hajj Ad-hoc Committee, Dr. Ahmad Abdullahi Jebe; members of the committee; the Board Secretary and staff of the Lagos State Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board; and other stakeholders, including Ulamah and Hajj Guides, for their commitment and contributions to the exercise.

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