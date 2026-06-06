Church warns land grabbers to stay off property in Rivers

EMMANUEL NWELEDUM, Port Harcourt

Gateway International Church, Port Harcourt, has issued a stern warning to real estate firms and alleged land grabbers in Rivers State to keep off its property opposite TAF City, along the Port Harcourt Airport Road.

The church gave the warning during a special prayer and possession session held on the land at Gateway International Church Life Centre, opposite TAF Estate, along Obiri-Ikwerre/Port Harcourt Airport Road, in Rivers State.

Executive Pastor of the Church, Matthew Ogaren, who led the session to the site, told journalists that the church converged on the property to pray, dedicate it to God and take physical possession in response to recent encroachment attempts.

Ogaren stated that the church would not allow it’s property to be seized by individuals, specifically mentioned Mr. Stephen George Amaewhule and Connel Ogwumerum Eke, accusing them of attempting to grab church land.

“This land belongs to Gateway International Church and we are here to take it over. You can see the several work going on now. This is to enable us secure our portion from any other people coming into the land to claim ownership,” Pastor Ogaren said.

He insisted that Connel Ogwumerum Eke has no legal claim to the property. “We want to be very clear, Connel Ogwumerum Eke does not have land here. This land belongs to Gateway International Church, and that is why we are here to declare to the whole world.”

The cleric also warned prospective buyers against dealing with any estate firm laying claim to the land. “If you patronized any cheap estate real estate establishment claiming ownership of the land, please go back and take your money. We own this land, we possess the land,” he said.

He advised those involved in land grabbing to stay away from the church property. He also called on anyone sponsoring such activities to desist immediately. “Land grabbing will not stand here. This property is dedicated to God and we will protect it by every lawful means,” he added.

Also speaking at the event, legal counsel to Gateway International Church, Barr. Uzoma Azogu, affirmed the authenticity of the church’s title to the land.

He said he was part of the team that negotiated the purchase with the Omuoakachi and Omuolunwor families of Mbodo-Aluu, Ikwerre Local Government Area.

Azogu explained that the land was acquired in phases between 2008 and subsequent years. “The land was bought in phases – phase 1, 2, 3, and 4. The first phase was bought in 2008,” he said.

According to the lawyer, the church took peaceful possession when the land was first cleared and fenced. “We cleared part of the land and nobody disturbed us. Even when we were fencing the land, with approval from the then Chairman of Ikwerre LGA, Hon. Samuel Nwanosike, nobody challenged us,” he stated.

He noted that the recent infiltration by land grabbers prompted the church’s decision to return to the site for prayer and a public declaration of ownership. “Only recently we observed that land grabbers have infiltrated the land, trying to claim ownership. That is why we are here today to reassert our ownership,” he said.

The counsel warned Velox Real Estate Investment Limited and any other party parading documents on the property to steer clear or face legal action. He said the church has all relevant documents, receipts and approvals to back its claim.

Members of Gateway International Church participated in the prayer session, sang worship songs and planted signposts declaring the land as church property. Security personnel were on ground to maintain order during the exercise.

The cleric however, reaffirmed the church’s committed to peace, but noted that it will pursue every legal option to protect its property. “We are a peace-loving church, but we will not allow anyone to take what God has given us,” he said.

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2