Celebrating a life of services, leadership, friendship , impart retirement ceremony, birthday celebration, book launch in honour of Mazi Barr Oscar C. OKoro held in Abuja

From Left …Chairman House of Representatives Committee on Finance Hon Dr James Faleke, the Celebrant Mazi Barr Oscar Okoro with his wife Lolo Ethel Uchenna and Royal Father of the day His Eminence Eze Ebere Chukwu Oji Eze Aro Kingdom, during the celebrating a Life of Services, Leadership, Friendship and Impart retirement Ceremony, birthday celebration and Book launch in Honour of Mazi Barr Oscar C. OKoro was held at the weekend. in Abuja…PHOTO: ANAYO OPARA.

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