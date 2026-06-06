Anambra govt arraigns 8 fake pastors over violation of Homeland law

The pastors in the company of Homeland Security leader, Emeakayi, as they arrive at the court.

PAMELA EBOH, Awka

Eight suspected fake pastors arrested from Onitsha, Awka and other parts of Anambra State were on Friday arraigned at the Anambra State High Court, Awka, the state capital

The eight pastors arraigned in court include Peter Chukwu, Chinedu Egwuonwu, Bishop Emeka Nwankpa, Ebele Nnachukwu and Ekeleme Chris Ugochukwu.

According to a government source and media adviser to the state Governor, Mr Ejimofor Opara, the pastors who he described as fake pastors, violated the 2025 Homeland Security Law.

The prosecution marks one of the most significant legal actions taken under the relatively new security legislation, which the state government says was enacted to tackle insecurity, fraudulent spiritual practices, and criminal networks operating under various disguises.

The defendants were brought before the court by operatives of Agunechemba, the state’s security outfit, in a case that is already attracting public attention across Anambra and beyond.

Leading the prosecution is the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Tobechukwu Nweke (SAN), underscoring the significance the state government attaches to the matter.

The arraignment follows months of investigations and enforcement actions by state authorities targeting individuals accused of operating outside acceptable religious and social boundaries.

Recall that last year, some native doctors who were promoting get-rich-quick practices were also arrested. While some have been prosecuted and hailed, others are still undergoing trial.

The latest court action comes against the backdrop of the Anambra State Government’s ongoing campaign to sanitize the religious and traditional sectors, which authorities claim have increasingly been infiltrated by individuals allegedly encouraging criminal behavior through deceptive spiritual practices.

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