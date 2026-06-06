2027 Lagos Guber: Hamzat appoints Obanikoro as campaign DG

Lagos State Deputy Governor, Obafemi Hamzat, has appointed former Minister of State for Defence, Musiliu Obanikoro, as Director-General of his campaign organisation ahead of the 2027 governorship election.

The appointment is seen as a strategic move to bolster Hamzat’s political structure as preparations for the APC governorship contest intensify. Obanikoro, a veteran of Lagos politics, will coordinate campaign activities, stakeholder engagement, grassroots mobilisation, and outreach across the state’s 20 local government areas and 37 local council development areas.

Political analysts say the choice signals Hamzat’s determination to build a formidable campaign machinery capable of galvanising support across demographic and political blocs. Obanikoro’s long-standing network and cross-party reach are expected to enhance the campaign’s effectiveness.

The move comes amid ongoing realignments within the Lagos APC, where Hamzat has continued to draw support from influential party leaders, youth groups, professional associations, and grassroots stakeholders.

Sources close to the campaign say the organisation will focus on articulating Hamzat’s vision for Lagos and expanding engagement with community leaders, market associations, youth and women groups, professionals, and party faithful, while consolidating support within the APC structure.

With less than a year to the start of major party activities for 2027, attention is shifting to emerging alliances, endorsements, and political calculations that will shape the next leadership of Nigeria’s commercial capital.

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2