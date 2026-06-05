UK to observe Ekiti, Osun guber polls as APC pledges peaceful, issue-based campaigns

CYRIL MBAH, Abuja

The British Government will deploy observers to monitor the forthcoming governorship elections in Ekiti and Osun states to support the credibility of the electoral process, the British High Commissioner to Nigeria, Dr. Richard Montgomery, has said.

Dr. Montgomery made the disclosure during a courtesy visit to the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Prof Nentawe Yilwatda, at the APC National Secretariat in Abuja on Thursday.

Both leaders discussed Nigeria’s democratic journey, peaceful elections, and Nigeria’s strategic role in Africa and globally.

Yilwatda welcomed the High Commissioner and described Nigeria as a country whose stability is significant not only to Africa but to the wider world.

He said any instability in Nigeria would have far-reaching consequences across the continent and called for collective efforts to support the country’s progress.

The APC National chairman stressed that Nigeria remains a critical pillar for economic growth, security, and democratic development in Africa.

He urged foreign partners to continue supporting democratic institutions, noting that many African countries draw strength from Nigeria’s leadership and stability.

Speaking on the APC’s internal processes, Prof. Yilwatda said over 6,000 party members participated in recent primary elections across various levels, with less than three percent of the outcomes generating petitions.

He described the process as largely peaceful, transparent, and widely accepted and added that as Africa’s largest political party, the APC serves as a reference point for other political organizations.

He said other parties observe APC’s processes and often replicate its innovations, placing responsibility on the party to maintain high standards for internal democracy.

On the upcoming governorship elections in Ekiti and Osun, Prof. Yilwatda reiterated the party’s commitment to peace and responsible engagement.

He said the APC would focus on issue-based campaigns rather than sentiments and would do everything within its powers to ensure stability before, during, and after the polls.

The APC chairman also commended President Bola Tinubu’s economic reforms and said the administration is working toward a one-trillion-dollar economy while investing heavily in critical infrastructure to secure Nigeria’s economic future, and that the party is committed to sustaining those reforms.

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