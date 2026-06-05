The Igbo Charter: Why this document may shape Ndigbo’s future in Nigeria

When the leadership of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide recently received the report of the Igbo Charter of Strategic Engagement for National Development in Enugu, it was more than a ceremonial handover. For many observers, it marked the culmination of a deliberate effort to answer a question that has lingered for decades: What is the strategic place of Ndigbo in Nigeria’s future?.

The Charter, prepared by a committee headed by former Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Prof. Kingsley Moghalu, comes at a time when conversations about inclusion, equity, constitutional reforms and national cohesion dominate public discourse across the country.

For years, the Igbo question has featured prominently in national discussions. Despite their immense contributions to commerce, industry, education and national development, many Igbo leaders have continued to express concerns about political representation and the place of the South-East particularly in the country’s power structure. Yet beyond these concerns has been the challenge of articulating a common vision and strategic direction for the future.

It was against this backdrop that Ohanaeze Ndigbo, under the leadership of President-General Senator Azuta Mbata, inaugurated the Charter Committee in January 2026.

The assignment was straightforward but profound: Develop a roadmap that would define how Ndigbo can engage constructively with the Nigerian state while advancing their collective aspirations. What makes the Charter significant is that it seeks to move the conversation beyond complaints and geared towards structured engagement.

In a rapidly changing Nigeria, communities that succeed are increasingly those that organize their interests around clear policy objectives and long-term development goals. Analysts believe such a framework could help strengthen the Igbo voice on critical national issues while providing future generations with a reference point for political, economic and social engagement.

Equally important is the message that the Charter sends—that Ndigbo have over the years demonstrated that they are committed stakeholders in the Nigerian project and national development. Hence can not shy away from making right and proper demands in the polity.

The inclusion of the “Igbo Builders” compendium, which documents the contributions of 125 late distinguished Igbo sons and daughters, further underscores the Charter’s broader vision. It serves as a reminder that the story of Ndigbo is deeply intertwined with the story of Nigeria itself.

Beyond Igbo land, the Charter’s significance lies in its potential contribution to nation-building. A federation thrives when its constituent groups engage through dialogue, ideas and shared aspirations. By articulating a coherent vision for development and inclusion, the document may enrich conversations on how Nigeria can build a more equitable and united future.

Credit must go to Senator Azuta Mbata and the Global Executive Council (GEC) of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide for initiating what many regard as one of the most strategic intellectual exercises undertaken by the apex Igbo socio-cultural organisation in recent years. Their decision to assemble respected scholars, technocrats, traditional institution, the clergy and leaders of various strata to chart a path forward reflects a commitment to long-term thinking at a time when short-term politics often dominates public life.

As Nigerians await the full contents and implementation of the Charter, one thing is already clear: the document has opened a new chapter in the conversation about the future of Ndigbo and their role in shaping the destiny of the nation. Whether it ultimately becomes a transformative blueprint will depend on how its recommendations are embraced, but its emergence is undoubtedly a significant moment in the continuing search for a stronger and more inclusive Nigeria.

By

Ezechi Chukwu, Ph.D

National Publicity Secretary

Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide

For a better society

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