State Police: Constitutional framework near completion – Presidency

. As FG rallies citizens, media, security agencies against terrorism

CHIDIMMA UCHEGBU, Abuja with Agency report

The Presidency on Thursday said significant progress has been made towards the establishment of state police, with constitutional amendments required for its implementation expected soon.

Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila, disclosed this on Thursday while briefing State House Correspondents after a consultative meeting on state police at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

He said deliberations on the proposed framework began several months ago following a directive by President Bola Tinubu and had since gained considerable traction.

According to him, establishing state police requires careful consideration of constitutional and legal issues and cannot be implemented hastily.

“We started deliberations in the last three or four months on how to go about the establishment of state police as directed by Mr President.

“Establishing state police is not something that you do with the snap of a finger. There is a lot involved in terms of constitution and legalities and, thank God, we have now gained a lot of traction.

“Hopefully, the amendment will come shortly, and the details of the amendment will come after that,” Gbajabiamila said.

He explained that discussions were currently focused on the constitutional amendment process, while the enabling legislation would follow subsequently.

“Right now, what we are looking at is the constitutional amendment itself, and then the enabling law will follow thereafter.

“That is what we have been deliberating on in the last couple of hours.’

Gbajabiamila said there was broad national consensus on the establishment of state police, noting that discussions had shifted from whether it should be created to how best to structure and regulate it.

He said Tinubu, who has consistently advocated state police as part of efforts to strengthen the country’s security architecture, would receive a comprehensive report on the outcome of the meeting.

The meeting forms part of ongoing consultations by the Federal Government to develop a workable framework for state policing aimed at strengthening internal security, improving local intelligence gathering and enhancing the capacity of sub-national governments to tackle emerging security threats.

Tinubu has repeatedly argued that a decentralised policing structure is necessary to address Nigeria’s evolving security challenges and improve protection of lives and property across the country.

The meeting was attended by the Deputy President of the Senate, Jibrin Barau, the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu, Inspector-General of Police, Tunji Disu and Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi, among other senior government officials.

Similarly, speaking at a National Press Briefing in Abuja on Thursday, the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, said defeating terrorism requires a united national response that transcends political, ethnic, religious and regional differences.

“The Federal Government is rallying citizens, the media, and security agencies in a united front against terrorism because an attack against one Nigerian is an attack against all Nigerians. Terrorism has no tribe, no religion, and no political affiliation. Its only purpose is destruction,” said Idris, noting that this is the basis for the national call to action, #UniteAgainstTerror, which urges all Nigerians to stand together against violent extremism and criminality.

The Minister assured Nigerians that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu remains fully committed to securing the safe return of all abducted schoolchildren and teachers recently taken captive in separate attacks in Oyo and Borno States. “I wish to assure all Nigerians that the safe return of every child and every teacher currently in captivity remains a top national priority.

The President has made it clear that no child belongs in captivity and that no effort will be spared in ensuring that those responsible for these heinous crimes are brought to justice.”

He disclosed that security agencies, working under the direct instruction of the President, have intensified intelligence gathering, surveillance operations, and coordinated rescue efforts aimed at securing the release of the victims and bringing the perpetrators to justice.

Highlighting recent security gains recorded across the country, the Minister noted that troops under Operation Hadin Kai in the North-East have continued to neutralise terrorists, rescue civilians, and destroy terrorist infrastructure. He added that over 50 terrorists were recently eliminated in follow-up operations in Borno State, while dozens of high-value targets have been taken out through coordinated military actions.

He further stated that security operations across the North-West, North-Central, South-East, and South-South regions have led to the dismantling of criminal camps, disruption of kidnapping syndicates, and increased protection of critical national assets.

According to the Minister, Nigeria’s counter-terrorism efforts are increasingly yielding results because of improved inter-agency collaboration, intelligence sharing, enhanced surveillance capabilities, and stronger international partnerships. “What distinguishes our current approach is the combination of military pressure, intelligence-led operations, technology, regional cooperation, and community engagement. This comprehensive strategy is steadily degrading the operational capacity of terrorist and criminal groups,” he said.

The Minister also pointed to major judicial breakthroughs in the fight against terrorism, including the recent convictions secured against perpetrators of the June 2022 terrorist attack on St. Francis Catholic Church in Owo, Ondo State, where scores of worshippers lost their lives.

He noted that the Federal Government has also commenced one of the largest terrorism prosecution exercises in Nigeria’s history, with hundreds of terrorism suspects currently undergoing trial under the country’s counter-terrorism legal framework. “Justice is an essential pillar of national security. Beyond military operations, the government is ensuring that those involved in acts of terrorism face the full weight of the law. The ongoing terrorism trials and recent convictions send a clear message that impunity will not prevail,” the Minister said.

The Minister also appealed to the media to exercise professionalism and restraint in reporting terrorism-related incidents, noting that terrorists often seek publicity and psychological impact through their actions. “While the media must continue to report accurately and responsibly, we must be careful not to inadvertently amplify the objectives of terrorists. Responsible journalism can help deny them the publicity they seek while keeping citizens properly informed,” he said.

He urged Nigerians to remain vigilant, support security agencies with credible information, and reject narratives designed to divide communities along ethnic, religious, or political lines.

The Minister reiterated that the Federal Government remains steadfast in its commitment to protecting lives and property and assured citizens that ongoing security operations would continue until terrorism and violent criminality are decisively defeated. “Nigeria has faced difficult moments before and emerged stronger. We shall overcome this challenge as well. United in purpose and unwavering in resolve, we will ensure that terrorism has no future in Nigeria,” he said.

He expressed confidence that with the continued support of citizens and stakeholders, Nigeria would overcome the threat of terrorism and build a safer, more secure future for all.

The event was attended by the Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Information and National Orientation, Dr. Binyerem C. Ukaire; the Inspector General Of Police, represented by Force PRO, DCP Anthony Okon Placid, mni, mnipr; Director, Defence Information, Gen. Samaila Uba; Special Adviser to the President, Media & Public Communications, Sunday Dare; Senior Special Assistant Print Media, Abdulaziz Abdulaziz; Senior Special Assistant to the President, Public Engagement, Mr Fredrick Nwabufo; Senior Special Assistant to the President Media and Special Duties, Tunde Rahman among other dignitaries.

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