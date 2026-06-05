RMRDC lauds Tinubu’s commitment to economic transformation, industrialisation

AKOR SYLVESTER, Abuja

The Director-General and Chief Executive Officer of the Raw Materials Research and Development Council (RMRDC), Prof Nnanyelugo Ike-Muonso, has lauded President Bola Tinubu’s unwavering commitment to industrialization, economic diversification and local content development, describing the economic policies as critical drivers of the Council’s mandate and Nigeria’s industrial transformation agenda.

Ike-Muonso who stated this in his office in Abuja, noted that the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Tinubu’s administration has created a conducive environment for strengthening Nigeria’s raw materials value chain development, encouraging local production, promoting import substitution and enhancing the competitiveness of indigenous industries.

The RMRDC Director General maintained that, the President’s vision for a resilient and productive economy resonates strongly with the core mandate of the RMRDC. He said the administration’s emphasis on economic self-reliance, growth of the manufacturing sector, and value addition aligns directly with the Council’s statutory responsibility of promoting the development, utilization, and sustainable development and utilization of Nigeria’s abundant raw material resources.

Ike Muonso noted that several policy initiatives introduced by the Federal Government have reinforced the importance of local sourcing of industrial inputs and have encouraged greater investment in research, innovation, and technology-driven industrial development.

He stressed that the Federal Government’s commitment to promoting Made-in-Nigeria products and strengthening domestic value chains is yielding positive results across key sectors of the economy.

The RMRDC boss explained that the Council has intensified efforts to support industries in identifying locally available alternatives to imported raw materials while facilitating research partnerships aimed at enhancing value addition and resource beneficiation.

Ike-Muonso highlighted ongoing RMRDC initiatives designed to drive industrial revolution, economic diversification, stimulate investment, support small and medium-scale enterprises through research-based solutions and industrial linkages for sustainable national development.

According to him, one of such initiatives was the launch of a nationwide Industrial Cluster programme across 774 local government areas of the country. The programme, he said, aimed at transforming every local government into an industrial hub with clusters that will stimulate production and economic activities was an all-inclusive project of the RMRDC, and designed to involve stakeholders across various sectors of the economy.

The Director General emphasized that the project aligns with the economic transformation agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, especially in the drive towards achieving a one trillion-dollar economy, job creation and improved living standards for Nigerians.

He also acknowledged the President’s economic initiative “Nigeria First Policy” mandating all federal government ministries to prioritize locally made products, services, and indigenous contractors in all government procurements, as being an essential pillar for sustainable economic growth. He said investments in Nigeria remain indispensable for building a competitive industrial economy capable of generating employment, boosting domestic economy and fostering inclusive national development.

The RMRDC boss reiterated the Council’s commitment to working closely with relevant government agencies, the private sector, research institutions, and development partners to advance the objectives of the Renewed Hope Agenda through strategic raw materials development initiatives.

He expressed confidence that with sustained policy support from President Tinubu’s administration, Nigeria would achieve greater industrial self-sufficiency, strengthen its manufacturing base, and maximize the economic value of its vast natural resources.

Ike-Muonso called on stakeholders across the public and private sectors to support the Federal Government’s industrialization efforts by prioritizing local raw materials utilization, investing in value addition, and embracing innovation as a catalyst for national economic growth, reaffirming that RMRDC remains steadfast in its mission to drive raw materials development, promote local content, and contribute meaningfully to the realization of Nigeria’s aspiration for sustainable industrial and economic prosperity.

For a better society

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