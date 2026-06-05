Priest rescues I6-year-old girl gang raped in Anambra

PAMELA EBOH, Awka

A 16-year-old girl who was allegedly gang-raped by eight men, including her guardian, in Nawfia community, Njikoka Local Government Area of Anambra State has been rescued by a Catholic priest from community after learning of the incident.

The teenager, whose name is withheld for legal reasons, was said to have been taken to the office of the state Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Welfare, Esther Onyekesi.

The Commissioner who received the victim on behalf of the state government vowed that the government will ensure justice for the girl.

She condemned the act and said the state would ensure all perpetrators are brought to justice to serve as a deterrent to others.

She said, “The state government condemns this act in strong terms, and the ministry will ensure that all perpetrators in the dastardly act are brought to justice.

“We express deep outrage over the level of trauma the young girl has endured at the hands of adults who were entrusted with her protection.

“This is unacceptable. We urge men to protect women and young girls, rather than take advantage of their vulnerability.”

Onyekesi assured the victim of her safety and pledged to follow the case diligently to ensure justice is served.

The victim told the commissioner that her guardian had been forcing himself on her every night before other men joined in the sexual assault.

According to her, a good Samaritan facilitated her rescue last week, after which some arrests were made before she was brought to the commissioner’s office for safety.

She further disclosed that her guardian’s wife is a stroke patient and was unable to intervene in the abuse.

Police at the Nawfia Division have arrested two of the eight suspects, while the remaining six are on the run.

Sources said the case is currently being handled at the Nawfia Police Station.

Meanwhile, the medical report presented to the commissioner confirmed that the girl is two months pregnant as a result of repeated sexual assaults.

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