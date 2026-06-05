Navy solicits stronger inter-agency collaboration to secure Nigeria’s maritime domain

EBENEZER ADUROKIYA, Warri

The Nigerian Navy Ship (NNS) Delta has formally appealed for a sustained joint security effort with sister agencies and stakeholders to address the growing security challenges within Nigeria’s maritime environment.

The Commander of NNS Delta, Commodore Shehu Tasiu, made the appeal on Thursday night during a dinner event held at the base’s auditorium in Warri, which served as the climax of activities marking the 70th anniversary of the Nigerian Navy.

In his address, Commodore Tasiu urged stakeholders, particularly those in host communities, to provide timely intelligence that would help neutralise potential threats along Nigerian waterways within the base’s area of operational responsibility.

“I welcome you all most warmly to this dinner, the climax of activities marking 70 years of the Nigerian Navy. Tonight, we celebrate not just a milestone in our history, but a week of service that brought the Navy closer to the people we exist to defend,” he said.

“Tonight, I seek even more support from you. Support us with timely information to secure our waterways, support our civil-military programmes, and continue to see the Navy as your Navy. Together, we will build a safer Delta and a stronger Nigeria.”

The Commander provided a detailed account of the week-long anniversary activities, which began on May 23 with a Widows Outreach Programme. More than 200 widows from host communities received food items, spiritual counsel, health talks and an assurance of further support from the Delta State Government.

“We honoured their sacrifice and resilience, because strong families build a strong nation,” he stated.

On May 25, the base organised an Educational Rhapsody at Ogiame Primary School, distributing approximately 1,200 notebooks, textbooks and teaching aids. Every pupil received a school bag. “By investing in those children, we invest in the future of Nigeria. Education remains the surest path to national development,” Commodore Tasiu added.

The same day witnessed the commissioning of several projects, including a 30×1 self-contained senior rates accommodation block fully financed by Tantita Security Services Nigeria Limited, as well as a furnished executive accommodation for the base’s executive officer, also courtesy of Tantita.

The celebrations continued on May 30 with a Medical Rhapsody at Uvwie community, where over 1,000 individuals benefited from free consultations, laboratory tests, eye and dental checks, drugs and health education delivered by the medical team of the Nigerian Navy Hospital Warri.

Sporting events on June 2 and 3 included football, volleyball and tug-of-war matches. Commodore Tasiu noted that young boys’ and girls’ football teams participated with great enthusiasm. The highlight, however, was a mixed-agency football and tug-of-war contest featuring teams composed of men and women drawn from all security and paramilitary agencies.

“The services did not contest against one another. We played as teams to demonstrate that better inter-agency collaboration, anchored on teamwork, training and shared responsibility, can defeat any challenge,” he said. The Commander emphasised that this model should be adopted for joint operations in the creeks and beyond.

Commodore Tasiu extended his gratitude to the Secretary to the Delta State Government, Dr Kingsley Emu, acknowledging his efforts in presenting the base’s requests to the Governor and ensuring their logical conclusion. “It reflects true statesmanship and commitment to service,” he said.

He also paid tribute to Vice Admiral DPE Omotsola, the 10th Chief of the Naval Staff, who joined the Nigerian Navy when it was only seven years old. “Your fatherly advice, professional guidance, motivation and encouragement have been a source of strength to officers and ratings of NNS Delta,” he said.

In his remarks, Vice Admiral Omotsola expressed satisfaction with the transformation of the institution over the years. “For the Nigerian Navy, I am extremely happy that we are 70 years. We have gone through a lot. The Army, the Navy, the Air Force and the Police. We have gone through a lot but never allowed challenges to overcome us,” he stated.

Delta State Commissioner of Police, Yemi Oyeniyi, lauded the existing synergy between the Nigerian Navy and the marine police in securing the state’s waterways. “The Nigerian Navy has been our partners. We have had synergy with them to police the waterways with our marine police, and we are really proud of our relationship,” he said.

Speaking on behalf of the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Olatunji Disu, the Commissioner added: “We in the Nigeria Police Force are here to celebrate with the Nigerian Navy Ship Delta for achieving this feather over the past 70 years – 70 years of sailing on Nigerian waters and all over the world.”

The Secretary to the Delta State Government, Dr Kingsley Emu, was full of praise for the Nigerian Navy, commending the institution for the prevailing peace in the state.

Executive Officer of NNS Delta, Navy Captain Daniel Beecroft, also commended the successful execution of the anniversary programmes and gave kudos to Commander Commodore Tasiu for his guidance and counsel throughout the planning and implementation of the events.

For a better society

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