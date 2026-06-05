Mutfwang unveils vision for agro-processing zone

DANIEL DAUDA, Jos

Plateau State Governor, Barr. Caleb Mutfwang has reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to positioning the State as a leading hub for agro-industrial development following an inspection of the site designated for a modern abattoir and the proposed Special Agro-Processing Zone (SAPZ) in Pwomol, Heipang, Barkin Ladi Local Government Area of the State.

During the inspection, Governor Mutfwang described the initiative as a transformative industrial project that will unlock vast economic opportunities, drive investment, and accelerate sustainable development across the state.

He highlighted the strategic importance of the project’s location, noting its proximity to the Dry Inland Port and the Yakubu Gowon Airport, which makes it ideally suited to become a major centre for agricultural processing, logistics, and commercial activities.

According to him, the Special Agro-Processing Zone is envisioned as an integrated industrial ecosystem that will attract local and international investors, enhance value addition to agricultural produce, strengthen market access, and create thousands of jobs along the agricultural value chain.

“This site has been identified for a truly revolutionary industrial development that will redefine the economic landscape of Plateau State.

“The Special Agro-Processing Zone will serve as a catalyst for increased economic activity, investment, and prosperity for our people.

“The abattoir project is only the first phase of a broader vision that will transform this area into a vibrant industrial and agricultural hub,” the Governor stated.

He further disclosed that all critical requirements for the development of the abattoir have been fulfilled, including the successful resolution of land-related issues through constructive dialogue and engagement with community stakeholders. He commended the host communities and landowners for their understanding, cooperation, and commitment to the development agenda of the state.

The governor also assured residents of Heipang and surrounding communities that the government remains committed to ensuring that the benefits of the project directly impact the people and improve their quality of life.

“Every development initiative undertaken by this administration is designed with the welfare of our people at its core. We will not allow the host communities to be shortchanged. We will ensure that they derive tangible benefits from this project through employment opportunities, improved infrastructure, and economic empowerment,” he assured.

Governor Mutfwang expressed appreciation to the elders, youths, and women of Pwomol and Heipang Districts for supporting their traditional and community leaders and for facilitating a smooth process that has paved the way for the project’s implementation.

He prayed for continued peace, unity, and prosperity in the communities, noting that their contribution to the development of Plateau State would yield lasting benefits for future generations.

Speaking on behalf of the host communities, the leader of Pwomol Community, Da Pam Choji, described the Governor’s visit as a historic milestone for the area. He expressed gratitude to Governor Mutfwang for siting the project in the community and appealed for the facility to be named the “Pwomol-Heipang Abattoir” in recognition of the host communities’ contributions and support.

Choji further observed that the presence of critical infrastructure and development projects in the area, including the Yakubu Gowon Airport, the Dry Inland Container Port, the Polytechnic, and the Potato Value Chain Development Project, has positioned the corridor as an emerging economic powerhouse with immense potential for growth, investment, and industrial expansion.

The Special Agro-Processing Zone is expected to significantly enhance agricultural productivity, stimulate agro-industrialization, boost exports, and strengthen Plateau State’s position as a key player in Nigeria’s agricultural and industrial economy.

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