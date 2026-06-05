More Data, More Value: Globacom unveils value-packed offer

Nigeria’s leading telecommunications, Globacom, has launched a new data proposition, “More Data More Value only on Glo,” aimed at giving subscribers greater value and a richer digital experience across its network.

Under the new offer, Glo subscribers will enjoy almost 10 per cent additional data on selected bundles, further strengthening the company’s reputation as the network that delivers superior value.

Announcing the offer in a statement issued in Lagos, the company noted that the proposition was developed to help customers maximize every data purchase and remain connected to the opportunities of the digital age.

“The new offer is designed to ensure that every Naira spent by a Nigerian consumer yields the highest possible digital return”, thus reinforcing the company’s long-standing reputation for affordability and empowerment. The “More Data More Value” package features an array of weekly and monthly plans tailored to meet different browsing needs while combining regular and night-time data allocations.

For weekly subscribers, the ₦1,000 plan offers a total of 3.7GB, made up of 1.7GB main data and 2GB night data, while the ₦2,000 plan provides 9GB in total, including 6.5GB main data and 2.5GB night data.

Monthly subscribers can choose from several options, including the ₦1,500 bundle which delivers 5.2GB, comprising 2.2GB main data and 3GB night data. The ₦2,000 bundle offers 6.25GB, consisting of 3.25GB main data and 3GB night data, while the ₦5,000 plan comes with 16.5GB, including 14.5GB main data and 2GB night data. Higher-value bundles include the ₦10,000 plan with 42GB total data allocation, 38GB main data and 4GB night data and the ₦15,000 plan, which provides 64GB, made up of 62GB main data and 2GB night data.

The enhanced data packages are designed to support the growing connectivity needs of students, entrepreneurs, professionals and digital content consumers. Whether for online learning, remote work, social media engagement, video streaming or gaming, subscribers can enjoy extended browsing time without worrying about data limitations.

In addition, customers can conveniently purchase and manage their subscriptions through the Glo Café app, which offers a seamless platform for monitoring and utilizing the additional data benefits attached to the promotion.

For a better society _______________________________ Follow us across our platforms: Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/ You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2