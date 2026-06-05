Money laundering: Police secure forfeiture of N2bn assets

JONAS EZIEKE, Abuja

The Nigeria Police Force, through the INTERPOL National Central Bureau (NCB), Abuja, has secured two landmark judgments at the Federal High Court, Abuja, strengthening the nation’s criminal jurisprudence and affirming law enforcement authority.

This was disclosed in a statement issued to newsmen by the Force Public Relations Officer DCP Anthony Placid, on Thursday in Abuja.

According to the release, on Tuesday, 14 May 2026, Hon. Justice Emeka Nwite granted a permanent forfeiture order on assets valued at over ₦2bn belonging to financial sector staff member, Alonge Opeyemi Yetunde and her accomplices (Suit No. FHC/ABJ/CS/274/2026). The forfeited assets—spanning Lagos, Osun, Delta States, and the FCT—include bank accounts, digital wallets, vehicles and real estate. The principal suspect, currently remanded at Suleja Correctional Custodial Centre is facing charges of fraud and money laundering.

In a related ruling on Monday, 13 May 2026, Hon. Justice Bello Kawu dismissed a ₦100 million fundamental rights enforcement suit filed by an American-based suspect, David Imole Averehi, against the Nigeria Police Force and the Assistant Inspector General of Police, INTERPOL (Suit No. FCT/HC/CV/4119/45.

Justice Kawu held that the Court cannot be used to obstruct statutory police duties or shield individuals engaged in criminal conduct from justice. The ruling enables the NCB to proceed with prosecuting Averehi for obtaining money under false pretences.

The Nigeria Police Force remains committed to leveraging international partnerships and the full force of the law to pursue financial criminals and protect Nigeria’s economic integrity.

Meanwhile, the Osun State Police Command has launched an investigation into the shooting of the Accord Party chairman in Osogbo Local Government Area, Asimiyu Ajibola.

Ajibola was shot by suspected gunmen on Wednesday night in the MDS area of Osogbo and is currently receiving treatment at the Osun State University Teaching Hospital, Osogbo.

The command’s spokesperson, Abiodun Ojelabi, disclosed in a statement on Thursday that the attack occurred at about 9:50 pm when two armed men riding on a motorcycle allegedly opened fire on the victim in what police described as an attempted murder.

According to the statement, police operatives responded to a distress call, evacuated the victim to a medical facility and launched a manhunt for the attackers.

“A team of Police officers swiftly evacuated the victim to a medical facility, where he is currently receiving treatment. Medical personnel have confirmed that Hon. Ajibola is in a stable condition and responding positively to treatment.

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“Simultaneously, other operational teams launched an aggressive pursuit of the fleeing suspects in an effort to apprehend them and bring them to justice. Preliminary investigation at the scene led to the recovery of exhibits which are currently being subjected to forensic analysis,” the statement read.

The spokesperson further said the Commissioner of Police, Ibrahim Gotan, had ordered a high-level investigation into the incident and directed relevant units to identify and arrest those responsible.

“He (CP) has directed all relevant investigative units to deploy every available resource to unravel the circumstances surrounding the attack, identify those responsible, and ensure prompt arrest and prosecution.

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”The Command wishes to assure members of the public that no stone will be left unturned in the ongoing investigation. Citizens are urged to remain calm, law-abiding, and provide credible information that may assist the police in tracking down the perpetrators,” the statement added.

The Osun State Government condemned the attack and called for a thorough investigation.

In a statement issued by the Commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment, Kolapo Alimi, the government said Ajibola was receiving treatment at the UNIOSUN Teaching Hospital.

Alimi said one of the occupants of the vehicle conveying Ajibola alleged that gunmen opened fire on the vehicle around 9:50 pm. while they were returning from the MDS area.

According to him, the occupants escaped to the Dugbe Divisional Police Headquarters for safety before the attackers fled.

The commissioner urged security agencies to ensure that those behind the attack were identified and prosecuted.

“It is an unfortunate incident which should not be allowed to go uninvestigated. The culprits must be brought to book.

“We are therefore calling on the police to carry out their investigation, professionally, without fear or favour in unearthing the masterminds of the attack, which from all available indices, has elements of political colourations,” Alimi said.

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