Jos ICAN unveils new executive, poised for accountability, transparency 

DANIEL DAUDA, Jos

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN) Jos and District Society has inaugurated its 27th executive committee members that would pilot the affairs of the professional body for 2026/2027.

Mr. Dawuk Danjuma emerged as the 27th chairman ICAN Jos and District Society assured transparency and accountability in leadership.

Danjuma, who was speaking during his investiture ceremony alongside other executive members, acknowledged the task ahead of them demands huge sacrifice as they consolidate on the gains of their predecessors.

“I accept the honour to serve as the 27th Chairman of ICAN Jos and District Society for the 2026/2027 chairmanship year.

“Since our District was established in 1980 under the pioneer leadership of the late Alhaji Rauf Kolawole Adewale, FCA, generations of dedicated leaders have built us to where we are today.

“Their services have strengthened ICAN, advanced the accounting profession, and contributed to Plateau State’s economy.

“This transition reflects the strength of our District’s tradition of seamless, rancour-free succession, ably guided by Dr. Martins Kutus Oloruntoba, FCA, and his team. I do not take this trust lightly.

“I stand here not because I am the most qualified, but because God’s timing is perfect”, Danjuma stated.

The chairman also revealed they will focus attention to work on completing the hall for meetings and ATS examinations, urged members to honour their ₦50,000 pledge and if possible, give more than that.

“We will continue the drive to grow Studentship and Membership by expanding the Catch Them Young program across secondary and tertiary institutions and leverage on ICAN’s sponsorship support.

“We will work towards enhancing visibility by spreading our presence on the Plateau through strategic media and social media engagements as we strengthen partnerships through deepen collaboration with the Plateau State Government and other corporate organizations for the benefit of our members”, he added.

Delivering his validatory message, the outgone chairman for 2025/2026 year, Pam Musa Chung said they have recorded tremendous achievements.

While appreciating members invaluable support and cooperation, Chung appeal same should be accorded to the current executives.

For a better society

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