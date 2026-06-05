IRWA Nigeria inaugurates new executive, pledges professionalism

Members of the Right of Way Association in a group photograph after the seminar.

CYRIL MBAH, Abuja

The International Right of Way Association, IRWA Chapter 84 Nigeria, has inaugurated a new executive at its just-concluded annual seminar held at Bon Hotel Octagon, Jahi District, Abuja.

The event was held under the theme, “Better Right of Way Management and Maintenance.”

The seminar brought together professionals from infrastructure, oil and gas, and valuation sectors to highlight best approaches to Right of Way management and maintenance in Nigeria.

Participants stressed that effective transport corridor management is key to unlocking sustainable infrastructure development.

Delivering the keynote address, Engr. James Zirra, Director of Railway Services at the Ministry of Transportation, said mismanagement of acquired right-of-way remains one of the major challenges affecting infrastructure development in the country.

He shared insights from railway transportation management and ROW acquisition coordination difficulties.

Zirra emphasized that effective maintenance of Right of Way requires proactive measures rather than reactive responses.

He noted that “the future of Nigeria’s infrastructure depends not only on what we build, but on how effectively we protect, manage and maintain what we build.”

Zimuzo H. Ozuah of NNPC, the second speaker from the oil and gas sector, emphasized the value of Right of Way as a strategic asset.

He said conscious efforts should be made to harness it for national development and operational efficiency.

Ozuah noted that the effectiveness of the Petroleum Industry Act, PIA 2021, on ROW acquisition is limited by the Land Use Act and the Oil Pipelines Act, which govern surface access, compensation, and pipeline rights and he recommended a review of the Land Use Act to address existing gaps.

He added that the comparative lesson for Nigeria is that stricter rules alone are not enough, adding, “Right of Way governance must become more integrated, forward-looking, and institutionally coordinated if it is to deliver long-term value and public safety.”

Speaking virtually from Canada, IRWA International President Mr. Koby T. Godwin focused on international best practices and he said data management and effective communication between project proponents are critical to modern Right of Way operations and dispute reduction.

The Guest of Honour, ESV Mallam Bature Ali Muhammad, President of the Nigerian Institution of Estate Surveyors and Valuers, urged ROW professionals to update their skills in line with service demands, professional requirements, and economic transformations.

He said the seminar would redefine skills needed for effective management of land acquisition and infrastructure corridors.

The new executive of IRWA Chapter 84 Nigeria will be led by President Idongesit I.U. Akpan, with Ikechukwu Henry Nwachukwu as Vice President, Aminu Shuaibu was elected Secretary, Philip Nwachukwu, Treasurer, and Kola Olayode as International Director.

In his acceptance speech, President Akpan said IRWA’s mission remains to advance professionalism, ethics, and education in the Right of Way industry.

He outlined three priorities: strengthening credential programmes, ensuring the chapter’s voice is represented in infrastructure policy, and supporting members to benefit from IRWA’s international network.

He further noted that IRWA exists at the intersection of progress and people, adding, “As we deliver the corridors that power our communities, we must also ensure that host communities are engaged, respected, and treated as true partners in the process.”

For a better society

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