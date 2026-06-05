ILO conference: Nigeria backs inclusive AI policies to safeguard jobs, workers’ rights

AKOR SYLVESTER, Abuja

Nigeria has called for inclusive and human-centred artificial intelligence (AI) policies that protect jobs and workers’ rights while harnessing the transformative potential of technology to drive economic growth and decent work.

The Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr. Muhammad Maigari Dingyadi, made the call while delivering Nigeria’s statement in response to the report of the Chairperson of the Governing Body and the Director-General of the International Labour Organization (ILO) titled, “A Moment of Choice: Harnessing Artificial Intelligence for Decent Work,” at the 114th Session of the International Labour Conference in Geneva, Switzerland.

The minister commended the ILO leadership for its resilience and commitment to advancing the organisation’s mandate despite global challenges.

Dingyadi described the theme of the Director-General’s report as timely, noting that rapid advancements in artificial intelligence are reshaping labour markets, employment relationships, and workplace practices across the world.

According to him, while AI presents significant opportunities for economic expansion, innovation, and improved productivity, it also raises concerns about job displacement, widening inequalities, and the diminishing role of human labour in certain sectors.

The Minister said, “The world is moving forward at a rapid pace, underpinned by advances in AI, and we as an organisation must match that pace. While welcoming the positive transformations AI offers, we are also pondering the uncertainties it connotes.

“The DG’s Report has highlighted changes we are aware of, and are probably already experiencing in our countries; the expanding labour markets and economies, change in how work is organised, new forms of employment relationships, as well as technological change that drives policy and institutional innovation.

“These shifts, despite their benefits, also cast a dark cloud of uncertainty. Where AI creates new jobs, there may be job losses. Where digital and AI infrastructures are created, there may be a loss of the traditional role and value of the human factor in the work process. We therefore need a balanced approach that ensures that, while harnessing the benefits of AI, the attendant risks do not rob our societies of the gains of decent work.”

Dingyadi highlighted Nigeria’s efforts to embrace digital transformation through strategic investments in innovation and technology.

He noted that the Federal Government established the Ministry of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy to drive policies aimed at accelerating the country’s digital development and enhancing economic competitiveness.

The minister added that Nigeria has made notable progress in automating public service processes and deploying digital technologies to improve governance and service delivery, with AI increasingly playing a role in these reforms.

“I’m also pleased to inform you that Nigeria is steadily harnessing the gains of this initiative in our Public Service. There is the service-wide automation of civil service processes and communication with AI playing a significant role. Additionally, platform work is gaining ground,” he said.

Dingyadi also welcomed ongoing discussions within the ILO on ensuring decent work in the platform economy, stressing the need for appropriate labour standards to protect workers in emerging forms of employment.

On reforms within the ILO, the minister reiterated Nigeria’s support for the democratisation of the organisation’s governance structures.

He called for continued efforts to ratify the 1986 Amendment to the ILO Constitution and advocated a review of the criteria used to determine countries of Chief Industrial Importance to ensure fair and equitable representation of all regions.

The minister said such reforms would strengthen inclusivity, transparency, and justice within the organisation.

In a statement signed by Annah Daniel, head Press and Public Relations of the ministry, the Minister urged member states to align the ILO Centenary Declaration and the Global Coalition for Social Justice with national development priorities to ensure that technological progress advances social justice and decent work.

For a better society

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