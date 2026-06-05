Enugu hosts PEBEC, gives assurance on ease of doing business

COSMAS CHUKWU, Enugu

The Enugu State Government, through the Ministry of Trade, Investment and Industry, supported by the Enugu State Investment Development Authority (ESIDA), on Thursday hosted the Presidential Enabling Business Environment Council (PEBEC) nationwide Townhall and Stakeholders’ Engagement at Hotel Presidential, Enugu.

The engagement brought together representatives of the Organised Private Sector (OPS), business associations, investors, development partners and government agencies to review ongoing business environment reforms, identify regulatory bottlenecks, and explore practical solutions for improving the ease of doing business in Enugu State.

Speaking at the event, the Commissioner for Trade, Investment and Industry, Dr. Sam Ogbu-Nwobodo, commended PEBEC and stakeholders for their candid contributions and constructive feedback on reform progress and existing challenges. He assured participants that all recommendations from the Organised Private Sector would be carefully documented and translated into actionable policies and regulatory improvements to strengthen Enugu’s business environment and advance the State’s vision of building a $30 billion economy.

Dr. Ogbu-Nwobodo reiterated that Ease of Doing Business remains a shared priority across Ministries, Departments and Agencies under the leadership of Dr. Peter Mbah, Governor of Enugu State. He emphasized the administration’s unwavering commitment to creating a business-friendly environment that supports enterprise growth, attracts investment, and generates sustainable economic opportunities for residents.

Also speaking, the Managing Director of the Enugu State Investment Development Authority (ESIDA), Dr. Kenechukwu Nnamani, reaffirmed the State Government’s commitment to fostering a competitive and investment-friendly ecosystem through continuous reforms, institutional efficiency, digital innovation, and sustained stakeholder engagement.

The PEBEC delegation, led by Mr. Gabriel Ohiemi, commended participants for their active engagement and encouraged members of the Organised Private Sector to openly share their experiences and concerns regarding the business climate in the State. He noted that such feedback is critical to informing reforms that will enhance Nigeria’s business environment and global competitiveness.

Also present at the engagement were Commissioners and heads of Business Enabling Environment (BEE) Ministries, Departments and Agencies, including the Commissioner for Lands and Urban Development, Barr. Chimaobi Okorie; Commissioner for Environment and Climate Change, Prof. Sam Ugwu; Commissioner for Water Resources, Hon. Ben Collins Ndu Jnr. Commissioner for Labour and Employment, Dr. Felix Nnamani; Commissioner for Transport, Hon. Obi Ozo; Commissioner for Agriculture and Agro-Industrialisation, Dr. Patrick Uburu; Managing Director of the Enugu State Internal Revenue Service, Mr. Ekene Nnamani; Managing Director of the Enugu State Geographic Information Systems (ENGIS), Prince Chiwetalu Nwatu; the State Surveyor-General, Surv. Justus Chime, Deputy Chief Whip of the State House of Assembly, Hon. Obiajulu Ugwu,Permanent Secretaries from the Ministries of Trade, Investment and Industry, Mr. Ifeanyi Onah, Budget and Planning, Mrs. Clara Eze, Works and Infrastructure, Engr. Anyaora Okereke and Lands, Mr. Philip Arum as well as the Lead of the Enugu Jobs Centre, Nnenna Nnamani.

Representatives of the Organised Private Sector also addressed the gathering, including the President of the Enugu Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (ECCIMA), Nnanyelugo Onyemelukwe; the President of the Nsukka Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture, Barr. Sam Otoboeze; the President of the 9th Mile Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture, Surv. L.C.K. Ugwu; and the Group Managing Director of COPEN Group and representative of the Organised Private Sector, Rev. Ugo Chime.

They commended the Enugu State Government for its numerous business-enabling reforms and for providing a platform through which the private sector can contribute meaningfully to improving the State’s investment and business climate.

The Townhall forms part of PEBEC’s nationwide stakeholder engagement initiative aimed at strengthening public-private dialogue, identifying reform priorities, and accelerating interventions that enhance Nigeria’s business environment and economic competitiveness.

For a better society

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