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Court remands native doctor over alleged breach of Homeland Law

by Peter Anayo0127

PAMELA EBOH, Awka

An Nnewi, Anambra State-based native doctor, Ikechukwu Ezenagu, popularly known as “Mmuo Mmili Afuluanya,” has been remanded in Federal Correctional Facility, Awka by Justice Jude Obiora of the state High Court Holden in Awka, the State capital.

Ezenagu pleaded not guilty to a four-count charge preferred on him by the State Security Agency (Agunechemba), which included violations of the State Homeland Laws.

Recall that the Awka born native doctor was accused of creating protective charms and misleading his unsuspecting clients into actions that breach Anambra state Homeland Laws.

In the case, Suit No. A40c/225, State versus Ezenagu Ikechukwu John-Paul, the defendant maintained he was not guilty while his attorney requested bail due to health issues reportedly stemming from his time in detention.

Responding, Bar Tobechukwu Nweke, SAN who is the Anambra State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, argued against the bail application, advocating for the defendant’s continued custody until a decision on the bail request is reached.

After the court ordered Ezenagu’s remand, the Attorney General conveyed to reporters that the state is fully prepared to prosecute, asserting that the remand is justified by the ongoing trial’s merits.

He said, “The State is entirely ready for prosecution, with all our witnesses prepared to ensure the case withstands scrutiny. We will reconvene on June 19th for a ruling on the bail motion and the main hearing.”

Attempts to contact the defendant’s lawyer for a comment failed as his family members reacted harshly towards journalists.

This hearing took place two months after Ezenagu’s arrest, during which he had previously claimed health issues, leading to delays in court proceedings as his legal team cited his health problems.

 

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