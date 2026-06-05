BIODEC designs actionable plans to transform Niger Delta region

ELIZABETH VINCENT, Yenagoa

The centre coordinator and Local Organising Committee (LOC) chairman of the Bioresource Development Centre (BIODEC), Odi, Prof Abdullahi Mustapha, has highlighted the significance of the Bioresource Development Conference (BDC 2026) as a strategic platform for generating ideas and developing actionable plans aimed at transforming the Niger Delta through regenerative, knowledge-driven and bio-based prosperity.

Speaking at the conference, Director-General and Chief Executive Officer of the National Biotechnology Research and Development Agency (NBRDA), Prof Abdullahi Mustapha, expressed profound appreciation to Prof Timinipre Turner Isoun for his pivotal role in facilitating the establishment of a federal government agency designed to address food insecurity, unemployment and environmental conservation challenges.

According to him, the initiative ultimately led to the creation of BIODEC Odi as a centre of excellence in biotechnology and bioresource development.

Mustapha noted that the Niger Delta stands at a critical juncture in its history while the region remains the backbone of Nigeria’s economy through crude oil production, it continues to grapple with youth unemployment, environmental degradation food insecurity and social unrest.

According to him, the true wealth of the Niger Delta lies not only beneath its soil but within its rich biodiversity and biological resources, which science is increasingly uncovering and harnessing for sustainable development.

He explained that BIODEC Odi has emerged as a solution-driven institution dedicated to utilizing biological resources for health advancement, food security, industrial development and wealth creation through biotechnology.

In 2003 under the NBRDA, BIODEC Odi was envisioned as a hub for bioeconomic transformation, bridging the gap between science and society while translating research outcomes into sustainable livelihoods.

Representing the Deputy Governor and commissioner for Agriculture and Mineral Resources, Dr. Bekes Sese, stated that the Bayelsa state government is prepared to collaborate closely with BIODEC Odi because both institutions share common development goals.

According to him, the state government remains committed to supporting initiatives that promote agricultural productivity and economic development, saying there are 140 tons of paddy rice ready for milling for the benefit of Bayelsans.

The conference also focused on the pressing developmental challenges confronting the Niger Delta, including youth unemployment, environmental degradation, food insecurity, social unrest, oil spills, climate change induced by gas flaring and disruptions to agricultural activities.

Delivering a keynote presentation, the Vice Chancellor of Bayelsa Medical University, Prof Dimie Ogoina, underscored the importance of biotechnology in advancing medical innovation, strengthening health security and enhancing national security in Nigeria.

Ogoina emphasized that biotechnology remains a critical tool for addressing existing gaps in health security, which he described as an integral component of national security.

He outlined six key pillars of biotechnology that can drive medical innovation and called for increased investment in biotechnology infrastructure, human capacity development and modern equipment across Nigeria.

According to him, Nigeria still faces a shortage of expertise in biotechnology and lacks adequate state of the art equipment in many biotechnology-related institutions.

He further stressed the urgent need for the enactment of biosafety legislation, noting that Nigeria currently lacks a comprehensive biosafety law, a situation he described as a major obstacle to the advancement and application of biotechnology in medical innovation.

“My call to action is to the government, academics and institutions. We must invest more, collaborate more and build more capacity if we are to unlock the full potential of biotechnology,” he stated.

Earlier in his opening remarks, Dr. Timinipre ThankGod Wood described BIODEC Odi as a strategic solution for harnessing the Niger Delta’s vast biodiversity and biological resources for bioeconomy development and national growth.

Dr. Wood explained that the centre, established in 2003 under NBRDA, was mandated to collect, conserve and utilize the region’s biological resources, promote biotechnology research and innovation, empower communities through bioentrepreneurship and convert scientific knowledge into economic value.

He reiterated that the centre operates through its various technical divisions, including Plant Bioresources and Biotechnology, Animal Bioresources and Biotechnology, Bioprocessing and Bioresource Technology, Advanced Bioresource Laboratories, Bio-Entrepreneurship Training Services (BTS) and BICT/Bioinformatics.

For a better society

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