Atiku to DSS: Act on Sunday Igboho’s threat to name politicians behind school abductions

Yoruba Nation activist, Sunday Adeyemo, popularly known as Sunday Igboho, has threatened to release the names of politicians behind the abduction of students in the Oriire Local Government Area of Oyo State.

The activist said this while speaking to the new executive members of the National Association of Nigerian Students led by Akinteye Bàbàtunde at his residence in the Soka area of Ibadan on Wednesday.

In the now-trending video captured by Wisdom TV, Igboho asserted that he had personally volunteered to dislodge the bandits but was met with defiance by the state government.

He also claimed that he had never demanded any money from the Seyi Makinde-led administration to rescue the 47 abductees.

“If I am permitted to burst into the hideouts, they will flee. They are neither gnomes nor mannequins; they are humans, so that they could be dislodged. I know the politicians behind them, and if they do not stop perpetrating their evil acts, I will mention them all. I know them. The politicians behind them are the ones giving them ammunition and money.

“The same thing they did to Jonathan is what they are doing to Tinubu. They want to make the country ungovernable for him. They even have fake news propaganda to scare the masses and divert supporters away from the President. Suppose the recent abduction is not a game. In Oyo, they made away with children. I volunteered to go, but the state government said ‘No.’”

“Later, they (Oyo government) informed me that the kidnappers said if I try to force myself to come rescue the children, they will kill them all. If they are serious about rescuing the victims, they should tell my boys and me to chase them out of the forests in our regions and see if those people will remain there even with their bombs and sophisticated weapons,” he said.

The Oyo-based activist further maintained that after he got approval from the Federal Government for his security network christened “Iru Ekun”, the Oyo State Government warned him from operating and that any attempt by him to rescue the children might lead to their death.

“After I arranged ‘Iru Ekun’ security network, the Federal Government permitted me, but the state government said no security must take a step behind them. Do we have to wait for him to flood the forests to rescue these children? I’m just concerned about these abductees; nobody can kidnap me, not even my family, because they are spread across Canada and Germany. Why should I fret?

“Despite how bad Buhari’s administration is, he completed his tenure. Why are they trying to stop a Yoruba man — Tinubu — from completing his? It was Tinubu who freed me when I was in exile. Why should I tackle him? And why are they trying to ruin his government? Igboho queried.

On May 15, no fewer than 45 pupils were reportedly abducted during the Friday attack on three schools in Oriire Local Government Area of Oyo State.

The schools attacked were Baptist Nursery and Primary School, Yawota; Community Grammar School, Esiele; and L.A. Primary School.

In his reaction, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar’s media adviser, Mr Paul Ibe, has called on the Department of State Services and other security agencies to invite Sunday Igboho, to disclose the identities of politicians he alleged are sponsoring kidnappers responsible for the abduction of students and teachers in Oyo State.

Ibe made the call on Thursday in a post on X, arguing that security agencies should take advantage of any credible information capable of aiding efforts to rescue the victims and dismantle criminal networks behind the attacks.

Reacting to Igboho’s claims, Ibe said security agencies should immediately engage him if he indeed possesses information that could assist ongoing investigations.

“Since Sunday Ighoho claims to know those behind the abduction of students and teachers in Oriire, Oyo State, I think that the State Security Service and other security agencies knew to invite him to release those names to them.

“Every option should be on the table to fast-track the safe release of the school children and teachers.”

Ibe also broadened the conversation to the wider insecurity challenges confronting the country, questioning what he described as the Federal Government’s muted response to the reported abduction of more than 50 schoolchildren in Mussa, Borno State, on May 15.

Drawing a comparison between the official response to the incidents in Oyo and Borno states, he asked, “By the way, who knows those behind the abduction of over 50 school children in Mussa, Borno State on May 15, 2026?

“Why is Tinubu and his government mute over the Borno abduction? Are those school children not Nigerians? When will the Commander-in-Chief and Consoler-in-Chief send a delegation to Mussa like it did in the case of Oriire?

“When will Borno and other vulnerable states get their own forest guards? Why wait for a tragedy to occur before the Tinubu government takes action to stem insecurity in our country?”

However, the Federal Government has called on all Nigerians, the media, civil society organisations and security agencies to strengthen collaboration in the fight against terrorism and other forms of violent extremism threatening national peace and security.

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