APM condemns Oyo school kidnappers demands, insists FG must not compromise national security

CHINWE ODITA

The Allied People’s Movement (APM) has condemned the abduction of teachers and schoolchildren in Oyo State, warning that ransom and prison-release demands by the kidnappers expose the “frightening depth of insecurity” in Nigeria.

In a statement issued June 6, 2026, and signed by Lagos Publicity Secretary Kazeem Ayodele, the APM described reports that the abductors are demanding ₦1 billion, weapons, the release of inmates from Agodi and Abolongo Prisons, and concessions on Oyo State laws as “a direct challenge to the sovereignty and authority of the Nigerian State.”

“The fact that terrorists and kidnappers now feel emboldened enough to dictate terms to government authorities is a clear indication that Nigeria’s security architecture is under severe strain,” the party said.

APM also criticised what it called attempts by some political actors to blame the Oyo State governor while “shielding the Federal Government and President from scrutiny.”

“Security is a constitutional responsibility of the Federal Government, and the President, as Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, bears the ultimate responsibility for the protection of lives and property across the federation,” the statement read.

While acknowledging that state governments must support security efforts through intelligence and community engagement, APM said they do not command the military, police, or federal intelligence agencies.

“It is therefore dishonest and politically motivated to seek to absolve the Federal Government of responsibility whenever there is a major security breach,” it added.

The party called on the Federal Government to “immediately deploy all necessary security resources” to rescue the victims without compromising national security, and urged security agencies to intensify intelligence operations against criminal networks operating across state and international borders.

“The growing wave of kidnappings, banditry, terrorism, and violent crimes across different parts of Nigeria has become a national emergency that requires sincere leadership rather than partisan blame games. Nigerians are interested in solutions, not propaganda,” APM said.

It extended solidarity to the victims, their families, and the people of Oyo State, reaffirming its commitment to advocating for a safer Nigeria.

“No government should be above accountability, and no public official should be exempt from responsibility when the lives of Nigerians are at stake,” the statement concluded.

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2