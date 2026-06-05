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Akande’s pays visit to deputy speaker in Abuja

by Peter Anayo0237
R-L… Deputy Speaker, House of Representatives, Hon. Benjamin Kalu, presenting a gift to the candidate of the United Kingdom for the International Court of Justice (ICJ) 2026, Prof. Dapo Akande, during the Akande’s visit to the deputy speaker, held at the National Assembly in Abuja …PHOTO: Anayo Opara .

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