Akande’s pays visit to deputy speaker in Abuja

R-L… Deputy Speaker, House of Representatives, Hon. Benjamin Kalu, presenting a gift to the candidate of the United Kingdom for the International Court of Justice (ICJ) 2026, Prof. Dapo Akande, during the Akande’s visit to the deputy speaker, held at the National Assembly in Abuja …PHOTO: Anayo Opara .

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