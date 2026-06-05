Again, troops rescue Boko Haram abductees, neutralize terrorists

. FCT Police debunk kidnapping alarm

. Probe begins on shooting of Osun Accord chairman

AHMED MARI, Maiduguri, JONAS EZIEKE, Abuja and CHIDIMMA UCHEGBU

The troops of the Northeast Operation Hadin kai of the Nigerian military have again intensified operations on Boko Haram enclave in the Northeast by rescueing women and children abducted during the Ngoshe Boko Haram attack in Bormo state.

The theater Command in a statement issued on Thursday by its spokesman, Lt Col Uba Sani said, “The Headquarters, Joint Task Force (North East), Operation HADIN KAI (OPHK), under Operation DESERT SANITY V/SIEGE OPERATIONS, continues to intensify offensive and stabilisation operations across the Theatre, leading to the rescue of abducted civilians, neutralisation of terrorists and increased surrender of insurgents’ family members.

“Troops of OPHK, while conducting offensive operations at Amuda general area, successfully intercepted and rescued two abductees from Ngoshe community. The victims, identified as Mrs Maryam Muhammad (20 years) and her infant son, Bello Muhammad (1 year and 4 months), were among those abducted during the terrorist attack on Ngoshe on 3 March 2026,” the statement said.

Uba said, “Preliminary debrief revealed that the victims were held at a terrorist enclave within the Mandara Mountains before managing to escape following intense fire missions on terrorist hideouts, which forced their captors to abandon them. After initial medical assessment, the rescued victims were safely reunited with their family members through the Ngoshe community leadership.

In a related development, according to the statement, “Troops of OPHK deployed at Wulgo and the proposed COP Jagarawaji during the offensive operation, conducted in conjunction with Civilian Joint Task Force elements, troops carried out intensive offensive operations in Wulgo, Gumsari, and Hausari general areas.”

“During the operations, several indicators of terrorist presence and sustenance were discovered, including makeshift terrorist medical facilities equipped with transfusion materials and antibiotics, rounds of 7.62mm ammunition, and a uniform belonging to a terrorist Amir. Troops also neutralised one terrorist during the operation, with no casualties recorded on own forces,” the statement further said.

“Additionally, sustained military pressure continues to compel family members of terrorists to flee from enclaves and surrender to own troops. At Gwoza axis, one female family member identified as Ghwa’a Biwa (50 years) escaped from a terrorist camp in the Mandara Mountains and surrendered to troops of 192 Battalion. She cited persistent military operations and lack of basic necessities within the camps as key reasons for her escape,” the military added.

The theater Command further said, “two additional family members, identified as Binta Umaru (19 years) and her daughter, Hafsat Ibrahim (2 years), escaped from another terrorist enclave within the Mandara Mountains and surrendered to troops deployed along Gwoza–Limankara road. All surrendered individuals have been properly screened, documented and are currently in custody undergoing further profiling in line with established procedures. These developments underscore the effectiveness of ongoing offensive operations and the gradual collapse of terrorist support structures within the Theatre, particularly around the Mandara Mountains and border communities.”

The Joint Task Force further reassuresd the public of its utmost commitment to sustaining pressure on terrorists, rescuing abducted civilians and restoring lasting security, peace and economic stability in the North East region.

The Military High Command also commended the troops for their impressive battle performance, urging them to sustain the operational tempo in the collective interest of national security.

However, the FCT Police Command has debunked reports of an alleged kidnapping incident said to have occurred at Phase 1 Primary School, Gbagalape, Abuja.

This is contained in a statement issued to newsmen by the Command’s Spokesperson SP Josephine Adeh, on Thursday in Abuja.

According to the release, on the 4th of June, 2026, at approximately 10:30am, officers of the FCT Police Command attached to Nyanya Division received a distress call alleging an ongoing kidnapping incident at Phase 1 Primary School, Gbagalape, Abuja.

Upon receipt of the report, the Divisional Police Officer (DPO), Nyanya Division, immediately mobilized officers and surveillance teams to the scene.

Preliminary investigations revealed that students had suddenly started shouting “kidnappers” and running out of the school premises, creating panic among teachers and members of the community. Consequently, the school premises were cordoned off and thoroughly searched by responding officers.

Following extensive search and questioning of persons within and around the school premises, no kidnapping incident was established, no suspect was sighted, and no victim was identified.

Additionally, surrounding hills, boundaries and adjoining areas were patrolled and searched, while nearby schools were also visited as part of precautionary security measures.

The Command therefore urged members of the public to remain calm and refrain from spreading unverified information capable of creating unnecessary panic and tension within communities.

The Commissioner of Police, FCT Command, CP Ahmed Muhammed Sanusi encouraged residents of the Federal Capital Territory to promptly report suspicious activities or emergencies to the nearest Police Station or through the Command’s emergency lines: 08032003913, 07057337653.

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