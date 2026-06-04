Twist of events as court stops inquest into Chimamanda Adichie son’s death

The Coroner’s Court sitting at the Igbosere Magistrate Court, Lagos Island, has adjourned further hearing in the inquest into the death of 21-month-old Master Nkanu Adichie-Esege, son of renowned author Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie and Dr. Ivara Esege, to October 8, 2026.

Coroner Magistrate Atinuke Adetunji fixed the date on Wednesday after counsel to Euracare Multi-Specialist Hospital, Prof. Taiwo Osipitan, informed the court that the Lagos State High Court had ordered a stay of proceedings pending the determination of a judicial review application filed by the hospital.

The inquest was scheduled to commence hearing before the development.

Osipitan told the court that Euracare had approached the High Court to challenge the jurisdiction of the Coroner’s Court, arguing that the body of the deceased child had allegedly been cremated before the inquest process was initiated.

According to him, the judicial review seeks to determine whether the Coroner’s Court can lawfully proceed with an inquest in the absence of the deceased’s body.

“The High Court granted leave for judicial review and also ordered that pending the determination of the substantive suit, proceedings before this Coroner’s Court should be stayed,” Osipitan said.

He added that the matter had been adjourned by the High Court to June 8, 2026, and urged the Coroner’s Court to defer further proceedings in compliance with the order.

Counsel from the Lagos State Attorney-General’s Office, Adebola Araba, told the court that he had yet to see a copy of the enrolled order, although Osipitan maintained that the Attorney-General’s office had already been served.

Meanwhile, counsel to the deceased’s family, Kemi Pinheiro (SAN), disclosed that four witness statements on oath had been filed and served on all parties.

The witnesses include the child’s father, Dr. Ivara Esege, medical experts Dr Chinwe Ego from Arizona and another Doctor from Minnesota in the United States, and Prof. Adekola of the Lagos University Teaching Hospital.

While acknowledging the High Court’s order, Pinheiro insisted that the inquest should eventually proceed.

“He who has nothing to hide should not fear an open inquest. An innocent man has nothing to fear. It is darkness that fears the light,” he told the court.

Pinheiro also urged the coroner to adjourn the matter until after the court vacation rather than indefinitely.

Counsel for Atlantis Pediatric Hospital, Efe Ize-Iyamu, confirmed that his client had been served with the High Court order and the originating motion.

He aligned himself with Pinheiro’s position, noting that although the parties were bound by the stay order, responses had already been filed.

In response, Osipitan maintained that the central issue before the High Court was whether the Coroner’s Court could assume jurisdiction after the alleged cremation of the child’s body.

Pinheiro, however, argued that inquests could still be conducted even where a body was unavailable and said the family would demonstrate this during the proceedings.

After hearing all parties, Magistrate Adetunji adjourned the matter until October 8, 2026.

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