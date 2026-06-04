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Tinubu seeks Senate confirmation of Zainab Marwa as NDDC board member

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Tinubu seeks Senate confirmation of Zainab Marwa as NDDC board member

by Peter Anayo0120

President Bola Tinubu, has sought the confirmation of the Senate for the appointment of Dr Zainab Marwa as a member of the governing board of Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

Tinubu’s request is contained in a letter addressed to the President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, and read at plenary on Thursday.

Tinubu in the letter said Marwa would represent the North-East zone on the NDDC board.

He also said that the nomination was made in compliance with section 2(2) of the Niger Delta Development Commission Establishment Act.

He added that Marwa’s appointment would fill the vacancy created by the resignation of Abdulrazak Namdas, the immediate past board member representing the North-east zone.

According to him, Namdas resigned from the board on March 30, to contest the governorship election in Adamawa.

”It is my hope that the senate will consider and confirm the appointment of Dr Zainab Marwa as a member of the governing board of the NDDC to represent the North-east zone.”

Akpabio thereafter referred the request to the Senate Committee on NDDC for screening and further legislative action.

The committee is expected to report back to plenary within one or two weeks.

 

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