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Tinubu @3: Wike Unveils Abuja’s Ready-to-Launch Projects, Says “Democracy’s Dividends Are Here”

by Editor0125

 

As the countdown to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s 3rd year in office speeds up, FCT Minister, Barr Nyesom Wike says Abuja’s big-ticket infrastructure works are fully finished and set for commissioning. He called them concrete proof of Tinubu’s pledge to deliver real benefits of democracy.

Speaking shortly
after touring major sites across the FCT, Wike said the projects show the government’s resolve to upgrade both the central district and outlying towns through heavy infrastructure spending.

“Governance is about results. These works are clear proof of President Tinubu’s dedication to making life better for Nigerians. Every project we checked is 100% ready for handover,” he stated.

The projects inspected include the Jahi-Gwarimpa interchange, Airport Expressway to Kuje Road,
Kuje to Gwagwalada road ,
Outer Southern Expressway main carriageways and the
Redesign of Abuja City Gate for aesthetics

Wike was pleased with contractors’ workmanship. He said residents will keep gaining from better transport and connectivity.
He singled out Airport-Kuje Road and Kuje-Gwagwalada Road for cutting travel time from the city centre to satellite areas.

“You can now get from the city to Kuje in under 25 minutes. That’s what governance means: easing life and spreading development across the territory,” he noted.

He praised the revamped Abuja City Gate as a signature job that will cement Abuja’s status as a global capital.

“We’re especially thrilled with the City Gate. Anyone entering Abuja will instantly see the capital’s beauty and identity. It’s a landmark that highlights the FCT’s ongoing transformation,” he added.

As thec handover ceremonies start next week, pending final approval from the Presidency; Wike said the Outer Southern Expressway extension and Airport Road-Kuje Road are top of the list for early commissioning. Other projects will be launched by top officials standing in for the President.

“This is a full programme and Mr. President can’t personally open everything. The Vice President, Senate President, Speaker of the House, First Lady and other senior leaders will take part,” he explained.

Wike also announced the upcoming flag-off of more routes, including Tunga Madaki-Zuba Road and other key roads being built by CCECC. He said the FCT Administration is keeping up its strong infrastructure push.

He urged journalists to highlight Tinubu’s FCT achievements, saying the scale of work proves the President’s commitment to modernizing the capital.
“You’ve seen the change yourselves. The media should help tell Abuja’s story. These projects are reshaping the city centre and satellite towns, and residents are already feeling it,” he said.

Wike thanked contractors for meeting deadlines and delivering quality work. He’s confident the completed projects will drive economic growth and raise living standards across the Federal Capital Territory.

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