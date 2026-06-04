Police uncover illegal gun factory in Yobe, arrest 7

The Yobe State Police Command has uncovered an illegal firearms fabrication workshop in Potiskum Local Government Area and arrested seven suspected gunmakers.

The command said the suspects were arrested during a raid on a blacksmith workshop at Tasha Adua along Danchuwa Road in Potiskum on Monday.

This was contained in a statement issued on Tuesday by the Police Public Relations Officer, SP Dungus Abdulkarim.

“The Yobe State Police Command has recorded another significant breakthrough in its sustained efforts to combat crime and criminality across the state,” the statement read.

According to the statement, operatives of the Potiskum Area Command, in collaboration with officers from the Divisional Police Headquarters, carried out the operation following intelligence on the alleged illegal fabrication of firearms in the area.

Abdulkarim said the suspects were arrested while several exhibits were recovered from the workshop.

The recovered items included two fabricated pistols, 24 muzzle pipes, nine gun butts, four unserviceable Dane guns, a filing machine and a cutlass.

“The operation was carried out following credible intelligence on the activities of some blacksmiths engaged in the illegal fabrication of firearms,” Abdulkarim said.

He added that the suspects were in custody and undergoing investigation to identify possible collaborators, buyers and the intended use of the weapons.

Abdulkarim said the Commissioner of Police, Usman Kanfani Jibrin, had ordered an expanded investigation to identify other illegal firearms fabrication centres and assess the security threat posed by such activities.

He also urged residents to remain vigilant and report suspicious activities to security agencies.

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